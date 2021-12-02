Jamie Dornan to be honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award

Actor Jamie Dornan will be honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award next year, it was announced today.

He will be honoured at the US Ireland Alliance’s Oscar Wilde Awards on March 24, 2022, at Bad Robot, the Santa Monica production company.

The awards celebrate the work of people who contribute to film, television and music.

The actor has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike for his roles in both film and television.

Dornan has been praised for his role in Kenneth Branagh’s film, Belfast. The film is about a boy growing up in Belfast during the Troubles in late 1960s Northern Ireland.

The Belfast native portrays the role of ‘Pa’, the young boy’s father, alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds.

Dornan also received critical acclaim for his portrayal of a serial killer in the BBC's The Fall, opposite Gillian Anderson.

In 2013, the series launch was the highest rated drama for the channel in eight years. His role earned him a TV BAFTA nomination for Best Actor and two IFTA wins for Best Lead Actor and Rising Star in 2014.

Other Oscar Wilde honorees will include his Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and Academy Award winning writer-producer Adam McKay.

Irish actor, Dónall Ó Héalai, will also receive the “Wilde Card”, an award presented to up-and-coming talent. Irish performers Loah & Bantum, and True Tides will perform at the awards.

The founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance said Belfast is a very personal film to Dornan.

Trina Vargo said: “Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him – both in terms of how lucky it is to be in a film about your hometown, and about how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film.

“Belfast is very personal to Jamie and that shines through in his moving performance,” she said.

Dornan will also star in The Tourist, a limited series which will air on the BBC in January 2022 and on HBO Max in Spring 2022.

It tells the story of ‘The Man’, played by Dornan, who loses his memory after a truck tries to drive him off the road in the Australian outback. He searches for answers about who he used to be while being chased by people from his past.

In 2019, Dornan starred in two films which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, Synchronic, opposite Anthony Mackie, and Drake Doremus’ Endings, Beginnings alongside Sebastian Stan and Shailene Woodley.