Jamie Dornan, Kenneth Branagh and Dónall Ó Héalai to be honoured with Oscar Wilde Awards

Several actors from the island of Ireland will be presented with Oscar Wilde Awards at a special ceremony in LA next month.

Organisers of the ceremony have confirmed that Belfast star Jamie Dornan will be presented with the award by his friend and colleague Andrew Garfield.

Belfast director Kenneth Branagh is also being honoured, while another Belfast star – and a former Oscar Wilde Award recipient – Caitríona Balfe will present the “Wilde Card”, an award presented to up-and-coming talent, to Connemara actor Dónall Ó Héalai.

Meanwhile, the creator of films such as The Big Short and Don’t Look Up Adam McKay will also be honoured on the night.

The event will be held on 24 March at the Ebell of Los Angeles, with Star Wars Director JJ Abrams acting as MC, while Irish performers Loah & Bantum, and the band True Tides will perform on the night.

The US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of people who contribute to film, television and music.

Jamie Dornan has been praised for his role in Kenneth Branagh’s film, Belfast. The film is about a boy growing up in Belfast during the Troubles in late 1960s Northern Ireland.

The Belfast native portrays the role of ‘Pa’, the young boy’s father, alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds.

Speaking ahead of the event, Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance said, “Jamie and Andrew are old friends, going back to when they were just starting out as young actors in Los Angeles. We hope, and Jamie probably fears, that Andrew has some good stories.”

This week Belfast was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best director for Kenneth Branagh.

Andrew Garfield has also been nominated for his role as Rent composer Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie musical adaption of the autobiographical Off-Broadway show TICK, TICK,… BOOM!