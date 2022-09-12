James McClean speaks out in relation to tributes following queen's death

James McClean has spoken out in relation to the return of football in the UK this week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sporting fixtures were cancelled across the UK following the monarch’s death on Thursday at the age of 96.

The Premier League and The English Football League (EFL) will resume from midweek, with McClean's Wigan Athletic in action against Huddersfield in the Championship on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the EFL said fixtures will return as scheduled from Tuesday, September 13, with tributes to be paid to the queen at grounds around the country.

The statement read: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.”

After the announcement was made, McClean took to social media today to express his own views.

In a message on Instagram, he said: “Unless you are a nationalist that was born and raised in Derry or anywhere else in the north of Ireland then don’t assume or speak on our behalf unless you can relate i.e. Miguel Delaney.”

His statement includes a reference to British newspaper The Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney, who has previously discussed on social media whether wearing a poppy is the same as donning a black armband in the wake of the queen’s death.

McClean does not wear the poppy during the UK’s annual Remembrance Day festivities every November.

In 2015, the Derry native outlined his reasons for not wearing the symbol in an open letter to Wigan owner Dave Whelan.

He wrote: “I have complete respect for those who fought and died in both World Wars – many I know were Irish-born. I have been told that your own grandfather Paddy Whelan, from Tipperary, was one of those.

“I mourn their deaths like every other decent person and if the poppy was a symbol only for the lost souls of World War One and Two I would wear one; I want to make that 100 percent clear. You must understand this.

“But the poppy is used to remember victims of other conflicts since 1945 and this is where the problem starts for me.

“For people from the North of Ireland such as myself, and specifically those in Derry, scene of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre, the poppy has come to mean something very different.”