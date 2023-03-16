Jack de Bromhead’s friends and family join in celebration of young jockey’s life at Cheltenham

Henry de Bromhead, left, with winning trainer Jamie Snowden after the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle during day three of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

JACK de Bromhead’s band of loyal friends were with the De Bromhead family in Cheltenham today as they celebrated the life of the young jockey in the way he loved best.

The De Bromhead’s horse, Magical Zoe, was second past the post in the Mares Novice race that ran under the name of Jack De Bromhead today.

But Jack’s mother, Heather said it would have been “a terrible cliché” if they had won the race. “And Jack didn’t do clichés – absolutely not,” she said.

She described it as a lovely tribute to Jack and gave “a massive thank you” to Michael O’Leary and his wife Anita for the special gesture.

The race was won by the English horse You Wear It Well trained by Jamie Snowden.

Jack’s loyal friends had joined them in Cheltenham on what was “an emotional day,” she said.

“All his beautiful friends came to support him and the girls.”

“It is huge. I was just laughing saying Jack gave us the Grade One today, but I think it would have been a terrible cliché if we won this race and he doesn’t do clichés – absolutely not.”

“It was an epic day and wonderful for them to experience Cheltenham and this amazing amphitheatre,” she said.

Tuesday when the De Bromhead family had their emotional swan song win with Honeysuckle was “really beautiful,” Heather said.

“We got a beautiful rainbow and we got a rainbow at home. That always gives me great comfort that he’s really with us in a parallel universe, but he is with us.”

She said their daughters Georgia and Mia have had “a blast today.”

“They’re having a great time, all Jack’s friends have come, They come and stay with us every two or three weeks, they loved him so much the bond is still there and we live vicariously through them,” she said.