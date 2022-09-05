Jack de Bromhead: 'The heart hurts' for 13-year-old taken doing what he loved in sport that produced many stars

The grief of family and friends is unimaginable after the tragic passing of emerging jockey Jack de Bromhead following a freak accident during a pony race on Kerry’s Rossbeigh Beach on Saturday.

The two-day Glenbeigh Racing Festival is one of the biggest weekends in the Irish pony racing calendar and the 13-year-old was doing what he loved before disaster struck when making a turn near the water’s edge in the fifth race.

Jack, son of dual Gold Cup-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, had shown an obvious aptitude for the saddle having been successful at the Cahirsiveen Races the previous weekend and was a popular figure in the Irish racing community.

Jack regularly rode out for his father in their Knockeen stables just outside Waterford city and was making quite a mark on the pony racing circuit, also known as flapping, with a handful of winners this summer before tragically losing his life.

Pony racing offers boys and girls the chance to hone their craft against their contemporaries

Pony racing has a proven track record of producing the next generation of top jockeys in both codes in this country and beyond and there’s no doubt that Jack was well on his way to following in some illustrious footsteps.

Graduates of Irish pony racing include a who’s who of the equine game with Norman Williamson, Adrian Maguire, Charlie Swan, Rachael Blackmore, Colin Keane and Jack Kennedy among its illustrious roll of honour.

Much like a young hurler or footballer plays underage and works their way up through the grades before possibly making the step up to the adult ranks, pony racing is the equine equivalent where young riders learn the ropes.

It offers boys and girls the chance to hone their craft in a competitive environment against their contemporaries before possibly furthering their career and joining Race Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare.

The pony racing community has developed a strong relationship with RACE with many riders joining its ranks when they hit 16, the minimum age at which you can sign up, having developed their skills in the pony sphere.

Crowds flocked to Kerry in their thousands only last month as the Dingle Derby meeting – the Cheltenham of pony racing – returned following a three-year hiatus and such marquee meetings offer young riders the chance to make an early mark in their careers.

Getting a winner in Dingle puts you on the radar of trainers, as Colm Sayers, who is chairman of Dingle Race Company as well as vice chairman of the Irish Horse and Pony Racing Association (IHPRA), outlines.

“If you want to become an apprentice professional jockey, a background in horse and pony racing is a huge head start. But if you’re a winning jockey in Dingle you don’t even need to put it on your CV – the trainers will come looking for you,” Sayers told The Kerryman last month.

Insurance has been difficult to secure this year in order to allow pony racing to continue post Covid and it’s a valuable breeding ground for the stars of tomorrow, a class which the young De Bromhead is likely to have been part of given his outstanding equine pedigree.

Dylan Browne McMonagle rode more than 250 winners on the pony racing circuit in recent years before blazing a trail since joining the senior ranks while the trailblazing Blackmore, the only female rider to win the Aintree Grand National, started out at Tipperary Pony Club.

In 2004, Blackmore famously edged out current Irish champion jumps jockey Paul Townend to ride her first winner in a Cork pony race, a day she will never forget.

The poor family. The heart hurts, tweeted rugby star Ronan O’Gara

“That was good because I beat him a nose, which is always good. That was my first insight into racing I suppose and that was a great day. Paul was definitely a lot more stylish than I was but that was great,” Blackmore said a few years back.

Similarly, Keane tallied some 85 pony racing winners before subsequently dominating the professional ranks with the three-time Irish champion flat rider crediting the role of flapping in his development as his involvement in it made him realise that “I really wanted to be a jockey.”

Shane Foley, Jody Townend, Nina Carberry, Darragh O’Keeffe and Ben Coen are some of the many others who went down the pony racing route before establishing themselves in the weighing room and it is such a pity that De Bromhead will not get the chance to join that list.

Former Irish rugby star Ronan O’Gara said it best when offering his condolences. “Thoughts and prayers with the de Bromhead family. A 13-year-old boy taken doing what he loved. The poor family. The heart hurts,” O’Gara tweeted.

Some things in life just don’t make sense.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.