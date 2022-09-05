| 14.7°C Dublin

Jack de Bromhead: 'The heart hurts' for 13-year-old taken doing what he loved in sport that produced many stars

Jack de Bromhead, son of champion trainer Henry, who died in a freak pony racing accident in Kerry on Saturday Expand
Trainer Henry de Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore with Henry's family (from left), his mother Sally, father Harry, children Mia and Jack and wife Heather during the homecoming of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard in March at his yard in Knockeen, Co Waterford. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Jack de Bromhead Expand

Michael Verney

The grief of family and friends is unimaginable after the tragic passing of emerging jockey Jack de Bromhead following a freak accident during a pony race on Kerry’s Rossbeigh Beach on Saturday.

The two-day Glenbeigh Racing Festival is one of the biggest weekends in the Irish pony racing calendar and the 13-year-old was doing what he loved before disaster struck when making a turn near the water’s edge in the fifth race.

