Jack Charlton’s son reveals his father died from a form of blood cancer

The late Jack Charlton alongside his former assistant Maurice Setters, who has also died - the pair enjoyed great times together

Jack Charlton’s son, John, has opened up about the final months of his dad’s life.

Ahead of a new documentary about the former Republic of Ireland manager’s life, John Charlton has revealed details of how his f ather passed away from lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

The legendary manager died aged 85 last July and is credited with changing Irish football forever, having guided the team to a historic victory over England at Euro 88 and a run to the quarter-finals at Italia 90.

While the football legend was also living with dementia, John said his father was “lucky in death” that the dementia never got to the point where it was a “major problem”.

“I think my dad's been very, very lucky in his life and I think he has been very, very lucky in death as well, purely because his lymphoma – which was a form of blood cancer – that was what killed him,” he said on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live.

“Had he not had the lymphoma, which is what ultimately killed him, then [the dementia] would have got a lot worse and only then we would have seen what kind of a problem it would have caused him.”

He said that even the day before he died, Jack was in good form.

“The day before, he was fine. He was talking to the kids. When the lymphoma kicked in, it was what took him away from us.

“It was better for him to go the way that he did than have nothing wrong with him, and suffer with dementia even more,” said John.

Jack Charlton was diagnosed with lymphoma last November.

“We were told then that he didn't have long to live so it was good that the dementia hadn't kicked in properly,” remembered John.

However, he joked that dementia made his father “quite easy to handle” and Jack “went into his shell”.

“As the dementia sort of got a little bit worse, he went a little bit more into his shell he was a little bit more quieter, he wasn't as outspoken or noisy as he normally is, and he actually became quite easy to handle.

“If you talked to my mam or brother or sister, he was a very stubborn man. It was his way or no way, whatever it was,” laughed John, adding that his father was always “very generous” and loved his grandchildren.

With news emerging that former football player and Jack’s former assistant manager Maurice Setters has died, John said the two men were “very close”.

“They played against each other so they got to know each other at that time.

“Maurice did a lot of scouting for my dad. Eventually he brought him across to Ireland – so it’s very sad,” he added.

He also said that the “biggest joy” for the football legend was his accomplishments with the Ireland team and his love of Guinness.

“One of the things [seen] fairly early in the film, he says that the biggest joy for him was what he did for Ireland, above winning the World Cup with England,” said John.

“He thoroughly enjoyed his time with Ireland.”

