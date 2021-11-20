‘I’ve known for four years there was always going to be a point where I’d have to make hard decisions’ – Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan has spoken about her decision to cease chemotherapy in an attempt to have some ‘quality time’ with her children.

The mother of two acknowledged the decision is likely to shorten her life but she said the decision was made with her kids, Darragh and Amelia, in mind.

Vicky said she did one session of two chemo drugs for her kids, “because I wanted to see Christmas for them” but decided to cease treatment soon after due to how sick it made her.

Vicky said she made the decision to cease chemotherapy in an attempt to have some quality time with her children after her son Darragh was too afraid to come into see her in her bedroom because she was sick after her first bout of chemo.

“I’ve known for four years that there was always going to be a point where I was going to have to make hard decisions and I have always known this cancer is incurable. I’ve been realistic about it,” Vicky told Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show.

“I was literally green with sickness. I got the treatment on October 18 and I couldn’t get out of bed until October 29,” Vicky said.

“This is stuff that people don’t often talk about; the horrors of the treatment being worse than the actual disease, at times.

“I thought I can’t do this to them [her kids], I’d rather be well for a shorter period of time if that’s the way it’s going to be, rather than feel like that [sick after treatment].

“The reality, unfortunately, for me as a 47-year-old is my whole life revolves around keeping my stools soft every day,” Vicky said, laughing, adding that most of her tumours are close to her bowel.

Vicky admitted it was a “big disappointment” that the clinical trial in the US didn’t work for her, largely due to the fact she was away from her kids alone in the US. She had spent much of the last year in the US, partaking in clinical trials on an experimental drug - which did not have the desired effect - in an attempt to prolong her life.

But while in the US in September, she received bad news that new tumours had been found by her medical team and she no longer qualified for the proton beam therapy she had been hoping to try.

“I thought I’d get another two years from it but it just didn’t work for me,” Vicky said.

Despite her bravery in the face of her illness, Vicky admitted: “I don’t want to die; I’m a young woman with young kids”.

She admitted she has “tough conversations'' with her children around her death but said she’s a “straight shooter” who doesn’t like pretending.

She also admitted to being a “control freak” and that she had her funeral planned out, down to the music that would be played.

Vicky, who hails from Kilkenny but lives in Limerick, recently received a letter in the post from the President of the United States and the First Lady Joe and Jill Biden telling her they were praying for her in her “difficult” battle with cancer.

Meanwhile she has urged the people of Ireland to speak up more if they feel something is wrong.