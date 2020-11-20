‘It’s very serious because it’s undermining democracy’ – Mary Robinson deeply concerned by Trump's refusal to relinquish power

FORMER Irish president Mary Robinson says the ongoing stalemate in the White House, in which Donald Trump is refusing to hand over the reins of power and concede defeat, is a very worrying threat to democracy around the world.

Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this evening, the human rights and climate change activist said Mr Trump’s unprecedented refusal to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden doesn’t bode well – for not only the largest democracy in the world, but fledgling democracies around the globe.

"It's very serious because it's undermining democracy, it's giving a very bad example,” she said.

“We are often keen that those in countries that are not quite as strong in their democracy would cease and give up power if they have been thrown out by the voters… it's a problem in Africa,” said Ms Robinson.

“To have a country that has promoted democracy around the world suffering from this is very serious.”

As for the prospect of Mr Biden and Kamala Harris taking over the reins in January, she said it augurs well for the world, especially their vows to tackle global issues like the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights.

“I welcome the election of President-elect Biden and also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, because clearly this is going to be an administration which will come back into the multilateral co-operation, rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, rejoin the World Health Organisation, rejoin the Human Rights Council hopefully, and so on."

Ms Robinson, who became the first female president of Ireland when she was elected in 1990, said the election of Ms Harris as vice president sends a progressive message – especially to young women.

"I watched her acceptance speech, and I think she absolutely knows what her position and her role is , and the way she said 'I'm on the shoulders of so many women' and she thanked them.

She said 'I may be the first, but I won't be the last'. I hope girls looking now will take confidence… it resonated all around the world, especially a woman of colour. It was great."

Asked about the lowest point in her own political career, she said it was the emotional turmoil of wrestling with the decision not to seek a second term as president.

"I think it was when I was making the decision whether to seek a second term because I was really committed, I was fulfilling what I had promised on the day of the inauguration. I made promises to the Irish people, every day was about how to fulfil those promises. I was very motivated.

"Then we had to come to the decision about another seven years. It had been very exciting opening up the presidency. People forget. I didn't even know when I went to my first event whether I could speak or not.

"Gradually then I realised of course I can make a speech,” she said.

“I was torn between wanting to go ahead or not."

