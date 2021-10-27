| 15.3°C Dublin

It’s time the gutless fanatics targeting politicians’ homes were challenged

John Downing

Families, loved ones and neighbours of public figures are entitled to a life free of intimidation and harassment

Protesters have turned up at the home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in recent weeks Expand

Most people who try to do their best and get on with their lives have felt a recurring sense of anger at news of gutless fanatics targeting the homes of certain individuals with personalised pickets and protests.

In recent weeks we have heard of these menacing groups showing up at the home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on several occasions. There have been reports of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe being hectored and abused on the street

Gardaí have confirmed they were called to the home of popular RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy this week. We have also learned of protests close to the homes of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

