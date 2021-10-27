It’s time the gutless fanatics targeting politicians’ homes were challenged

Most people who try to do their best and get on with their lives have felt a recurring sense of anger at news of gutless fanatics targeting the homes of certain individuals with personalised pickets and protests.

In recent weeks we have heard of these menacing groups showing up at the home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on several occasions. There have been reports of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe being hectored and abused on the street

Gardaí have confirmed they were called to the home of popular RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy this week. We have also learned of protests close to the homes of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

For many of us, the initial reaction is: “Something must be done – it’s time to take the gloves off.”

Every Irish citizen has a right to peaceful protest and it has taken many forms since before the foundation of this State.

But the standout counter-balancing issue is that people in public life are also entitled to a private life, just like any other citizen. And those close to them, along with neighbours, wider family, and the broader community are entitled not be intimidated and harassed in this fashion.

Many people in public life become inured to some degree to various levels of hassle. Some less-generous individuals may even wrongly say: “Nobody forced them to go into the public gaze – nobody is obliging them to stay public.”

Well, even if someone subscribes that rather dim-witted take on life, they should consider a simpler fact. The families, loved ones, neighbours and friends of the people above never chose public life – and they absolutely should be spared this flagrant abuse.

The phenomenon of targeting the private homes of public figures is not new. It is a move resorted to by many extremist people on the right and left of the political spectrum.

It has also been adopted by those espousing minority causes such as opposing contraception and abortion, or promoting animal rights as opposed to animal welfare.

There is a widespread suspicion that the current wave may be linked to some “pandemic deniers and anti-vaccine campaigners".

Many politicians particularly will tell you they have experienced varying degrees of this form of abuse over the years and learned various coping mechanisms. Quite a number of politicians say they often avoided public statements on the issue to deny those engaged in this cowardly practice the notoriety they crave for themselves and/or their cause(s).

But it is time these gutless wonders were challenged by a wider alliance. People in the public eye deserve all our support on this.

The law – such as it is – must be applied. If necessary it must be strengthened.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in recent days that a review of the situation is now under way. Mr Martin also revealed that he had been subjected to such aggressive behaviour in the past and made it clear that this is an extensive problem needing action.

Many states and individual cities in the USA now have legal bans on pickets in residential areas. A landmark US Supreme Court ruling upheld such a ban for the city of Brookfield, Wisconsin, as far back as 1988.

There is a growing evidence that the trend of targeting private homes in Ireland is linked to the continued plague of abusive and hateful attacks on social media.

Demands for early clampdowns here are building all the time and cannot be ignored by national and international law makers.

The time has come for concerted action.