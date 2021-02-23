‘It's the only way we will get back to a normal lifestyle’ – Anne Borrowman (100) is first in queue to get vaccine at Dublin clinic

Anne Borrowman (100) who recieved the Covid Vaccine from Dr Nuala O'Farrell in the Cremore Clinic. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Driving rain couldn’t keep 100-year-old Anne Borrowman from getting her first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 17, was first in the queue at the Cremore Clinic in Glasnevin.

“That was very quick,” said Anne after clinic founder Dr Nuala O’Farrell administered the injection. “If I’d known the media were here I would have got my hair done,” she added with a laugh.

As the vaccine rollout continues for the over 85s it was the first day of injections at the clinic, and there was an air of both excitement and relief as clients were processed and guided to different rooms for their Pfizer jab.

And while waiting the standard 15 minutes on the premises to ensure there were no adverse side effects, Anne chatted about how she hopes the vaccine will soon allow her to visit family and friends again.

“Lockdown has been hard in a way but I’m an avid reader and knitter, and that’s what has kept me going through the pandemic,” she said. “I’m not a television person, and listen to the radio mostly.”

She said the library has been keeping her supplied with books throughout, and they are delivered to her door having been sanitised for 72 hours so they are safe to handle.

The library knows what sort of books Anne likes to read and have kept her well stocked.

“In the last few days when the sun has been shining I have been sitting out in the front porch reading,” Anne explained.

Anne is a member of the University Third Age society who are active in looking after the needs of pensioners.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to that, and art classes, and my quiz team. I’m looking forward to getting back to all of those things. It’s what I miss apart from my family,” she said.

Anne said she would encourage anyone to get the vaccine, and that it wasn’t sore.

“It’s the only way we’re going to get back to a normal lifestyle,” she added.

Dr O’Farrell said it was a big day for the clinic.

“We’re very much part of the community. The elderly have been the backbone of the practice and we tend to know several generations further down, like their daughters and sons, and their daughters and sons, and sometimes I feel really old because I even know the great-grandchildren too,” she said.

“There is hope today. That’s the bottom line. Even Anne there now who is 100 years of age. She can’t wait to get out. She’s very healthy for her age and totally with it and she’s dying to visit her daughter. This will give her hope and a large degree of protection,” she added.

