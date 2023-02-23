| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s only rock’n’roll? Here’s why The Beatles and The Stones may not have hated each other underneath it all

After decades of insults and back-biting, Paul McCartney is making music with his former foes. So is rock’s greatest rivalry really over?

Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney together during the 1960s – the latter is believed to have recorded with The Rolling Stones. Photo: Bettmann Archive Expand

Close

Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney together during the 1960s – the latter is believed to have recorded with The Rolling Stones. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney together during the 1960s – the latter is believed to have recorded with The Rolling Stones. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney together during the 1960s – the latter is believed to have recorded with The Rolling Stones. Photo: Bettmann Archive

James Hall

The greatest rivalry in rock has come to a shuddering halt. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones have reportedly buried the hatchet after 60 years of feuding to make new music together.

According to Variety, Paul McCartney has recorded bass parts for a forthcoming Rolling Stones album. Ringo Starr, the only other surviving Beatle, is also “slated to play” on the yet-to-be-announced record, Variety said.

Most Watched

Privacy