‘It’s not sustainable’ – childcare providers’ fury at government plans to force refunds to parents

Childcare providers have expressed fury at plans by Government to force providers to refund parents who have been charged for services for the month of January.

In a letter sent to childcare providers last night, the Department of Children instructed childcare services to open for parents who are essential workers and vulnerable children from Monday, unless they have received formal instruction to close.

The Department of Children confirmed last night that ways to enforce the payment of refunds are also being explored, and said that many childcare providers are already offering refunds.

However, chairperson of the Federation of Early Childcare Providers Elaine Dunne said that providers are being made to look “greedy”.

The group represents over 1400 providers.

“Our Minister needs to stop portraying private childcare providers as greedy, as we are the people who are supporting workers to get the economy back up and running,” she said.

Ms Dunne said that the onus should be on the State to provide the funding for the months that they must remain open for essential workers - not the parents.

“Without parent fees, who is going to cover rent, heat, food, rates and electricity and other miscellaneous expenses?”

“We have to charge parents something to stay afloat.”

“But the onus is on the State to support our services, if they say that we must be open unless we are instructed to close by the department or a HSE/Tusla order.”

“Even if it was 50pc of places within the services, that would keep our operational costs and everything else going,” she said.

She said that operators now must risk their own health and that of their staff to provide childcare for the parents of essential workers - some of which are working in hospitals.

“It’s a huge risk for us but why would we turn our parents down and not do it? But it’s not sustainable, so services are just going to close their doors now.

“We have no options here, they have to give us sustainability.”

Ms Dunne said that childcare providers are in a “panic” this morning.

“Everybody is in panic, they are so upset at the lack of respect and disregard for our sector. Teachers got their u-turn last night, we’re here and we’re open and we’re happy to open, but not under these circumstances.”

The department of children did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Online Editors