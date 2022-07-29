‘It’s not goodbye, it’s until we meet again’ – tributes paid at funeral of crash victim Brian Mullin

Brian Mullin, who tragically died in a road traffic collision last weekend, has been remembered as a “people person” who spread happiness with his “cheer, laughter and kindness”.

Mr Mullin’s funeral mass was held this afternoon in his home parish of Kilmaine, Co Mayo. The congregation was so large that extra seats were set up outside the church.

His heartbroken family received the devastating news that their beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin died on Sunday night.

Mr Mullin, who celebrated his 32nd birthday the previous day, was travelling with Sharon Ryan (32), also from Mayo, on the N21 between Adare and Patrickswell when their car collided with a van.

Ms Ryan also died. She was laid to rest at Roundfort cemetery following her funeral mass in St Joseph's Church, Carras, Co Mayo, yesterday afternoon.

A rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water was played as Mr Mullin’s funeral service began.

Chief celebrant Fr Michael Gormally said “somebody they loved and treasured has been snapped away from them” and the song was appropriate as “our bridge to get us over this terrible event is the company of one another”.

Brian Mullin was the brother of Mayo inter-county footballer Oisin Mullin, who introduced the symbols of his brother’s life as they were brought to the altar.

A photo of Brian Mullin's family was presented and Oisin Mullin said his brother “loved his family and was never afraid to express” his love for them.

Brian Mullin’s favourite watch from his college days was brought forward “as a symbol of his time in Sligo IT”.

So too was a name tag with a red carnation from his old job at Ashford Castle. “Brian was a people person, full of charm [and] charisma,” Oisin said.

Meanwhile, cuff links and a tie, a pair of golf gloves and bright, flower-printed trousers were also presented, as “Brian always took great pride in his appearance”, his younger brother added.

After studying quantity surveying in college, Brian Mullin moved to Chicago. A “10-week holiday turned into a seven-year stay” and he found his “true calling” in the hospitality industry, his other brother Sean recalled.

In an emotional eulogy, Sean Mullin said his older brother was “in such a rush to come into the world, that he was born in 30 minutes”.

From a young age Sean always thought his big brother was “the best person in the world” and every time he came home from America, the “whole family could not contain their excitement”.

He expressed his condolences to the Ryan family on behalf of his parents and siblings, saying: “They are going through the same hurt and mourning as all of us here today.”

Brian moved home from America two years ago, which his family described as a “gift” and Sean spoke about the last time he talked to him before the fatal accident.

“Noreen (his mother) had the birthday cake ready for him in the fridge and he promised he’d be back the next day to cut it. That cake is still there,” he said.

“He rang me that day to check in and that everybody was okay. It was the last time I heard his voice. He sounded so happy, and I’ll treasure and never forget that conversation.”

Sean said words that could be used to describe his brother include: “An absolute gentleman, a beautiful boy, caring, a charmer and the life and soul of every room he walked into.”

He said Brian gave everyone their own “unique moniker”, even his mother who he called “mother bear”.

“Unfortunately Brian, this morning mother bear gave you your last kiss, your last hug. We’ve all given you your last kiss, your last hug but it’s not a goodbye kiss, it’s not a goodbye hug, it’s until we meet again,” he added.

“He was our favourite. He was our favourite brother, our favourite son, our favourite nephew, our favourite cousin, our favourite friend. He was our favourite everything.”

As Sean left the altar, he asked the congregation to stand and celebrate the “life of Brian Mullin” which they did with a rousing applause.

Brian Mullin is survived by his parents Jarlath and Noreen, his siblings Sean, Jarlath, Oisin, Kevin, Susan, Tara, Shannon, his nephew Noah and his wider family and many friends.

He was laid to rest at the new cemetery, Kilmaine, following today’s funeral service.