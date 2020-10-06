'It's not about who's right or wrong' - Health Minister Donnelly defends Govt decision to reject NPHET advice

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that NPHET's advice does not warrant a move to Level 5. (Julien Behal/PA)

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said part of the reason the government decided not to move to Level 5, despite NPHET’s advice, is because the HSE believes that hospitals can deal with the current number of cases.

The minister claims he spoke to CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE) Paul Reid who said that he believes that the HSE currently can deal with Covid cases.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday, Minister Donnelly said: “I spoke directly to the Chief Executive of the HSE and asked if the HSE currently has capacity for COVID cases with an immediate ability to deal with the situation in terms of more beds and intensive care beds and he believes we do.

“However, I’m certainly not resting there. My winter plan includes funding for ICU beds.”

Currently 243 out of 281 intensive care beds are occupied, leaving just 38 available. However Minister Donnelly has insisted that hospital services can cope.

"The surge capacity that the HSE can bring online quickly is north of 300 ICU beds," he said.

"Over a two-year period, we're looking for a very substantial increase.

"But let's remember that at the very height of this, when there were many more people in hospital, and many times more ICU admissions, we didn't come close to needing the kind of ICU capacity that the HSE had put in place.

"Of the tragically many men and women that have lost their lives to this virus in Ireland, a very small percentage of them ever go anywhere near intensive care."

What has been deemed a ‘watershed’ moment in Irish politics as the government has not followed the recommendation from Ireland’s top doctors, Minister Donnelly has said that the advice does not warrant a move to Level 5.

“We looked carefully at the advice and evidence and it is our view that the measures required to move to level 5 as set out in the framework informed heavily by NPHET, we don’t believe that those measures have yet been met,” he said.

“We also believe that to move from Level 2 recommendation on a Thursday to a Level 5 recommendation on a Sunday, to warrant that we would need to have seen an absolute turn in terms of the data over those three days.

“While the situation has deteriorated, it has deteriorated to the point that we’re moving to Level 3 which is a very significant step.

“Given the severity of moving to Level 4 or 5, we would want to see data of more than three days.”

When asked if the government would take responsibility if this step is ‘wrong’ Minister Donnelly said “it’s not about who’s right and who’s wrong”.

“We’ve been provided with advice, we’ve taken that advice and we have made what we believe is the best for the country,” he said.

“We are dealing with a global pandemic, the likes that no one has seen before. It’s not about who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s about making the best decision from the evidence that we have,” he added.

The Minister said the situation had changed since March and that there were other factors to consider other than the suppression of the virus.

"If we needed to consider nothing other than the suppression of the virus, if we didn't need to consider the entire of the country, then clearly one could make an argument that says well everyone just needs to go home, close down businesses, don't leave your house.

"And obviously we know that the virus would be suppressed.

"But we have to make what we believe is the best decision on behalf of the entire country, that is what we have done."

He said that level three measures have been shown to work "when we all work hard to put them in place".

Meanwhile Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has criticised the Tánaiste over comments he made about Nphet.

She accused the Government of "answering back" to Nphet and said Leo Varadkar had "squared up" to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan in his comments on Monday night.

Mr Varakdar had said that Nphet's recommendation to move to level five "had not been thought through".

Ms McDonald said the advice was given in "good faith".

"I don't think the Government should be 'bounced' into anything, but I don't think it's fair that a body that is specifically charged to provide you with best medical and scientific advice to then accuse those people of attempting to bounce you," she added.

Under level three restrictions people will be asked to remain in their county and can have up to six visitors from just one other household.

Indoor gatherings will be banned, but pubs and restaurants will be allowed to remain open but with additional restrictions.

Online Editors