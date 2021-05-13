‘It’s not about pointing fingers’ – broadcaster Paula MacSweeney on how to keep children’s treats healthy after months of lockdown

Paula McSweeney will be putting up some tips and recipes for little tummies on her social media. (Stock image)

Like many parents, Paula MacSweeney is facing the challenge of keeping small hands away from the treats jar after months of lockdown.

Almost 50pc of parents said children are eating more treats since the start of the pandemic, new research from safefood found.

The public body is launching the START campaign alongside the HSE and Healthy Ireland to encourage families to take a break from treats and restart healthy habits.

Today FM broadcaster MacSweeney said: “I think a lot of people think that this could be one of those campaigns that points the fingers at parents and its really not about that at all."

“We’ve all done brilliantly in the last year, everyone has, and now it's about making plans and a lot of us are continuing to work from home and probably will be for the near future, so it's about just planning and making little adjustments.

“Of course children need treats every now and then, they need them and they deserve them, but it's about not giving in everyday,” she said.

MacSweeney said she will be promoting the health campaign on her social media.

“I'm going to be putting up a few different tips for what works in our house when it comes to little tummies being hungry.

“I'll be putting up some tips and recipes, really simple and basic snacks that you can have in the house to grab on the go so you can give them to your little ones.

“They won’t feel like they’re missing out because they’re lovely and tasty and you won’t feel like the worst parent in the world for giving it to them,” she said.

Research from 2019 has shown that prior to the pandemic, foods including biscuits, crisps, chocolate and sweets were the second-most consumed food group by children and almost one quarter of all meals included food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS).

The campaign aims to support parents to achieve small daily wins in adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle for their child, encouraging them in taking a stand in saying ‘no’ when their child asks for a treat in order to restart healthier habits with their kids.

Chief specialist in nutrition with safefood, Joana Da Silva, said the past year has had a significant impact on what we eat and how active we are as families.

“We know that physical lockdowns, home-schooling and a lack of social contact have all contributed to this situation.

“But as measures are slowly eased, it brings the hope that parents can restart those healthy habits at home,” she said.

National nutrition lead of the HSE Margaret O’Neill said: “The time is right with lifting of restrictions and returning to school routines to focus on giving treats a break and on restarting healthy snacking habits before the summer holidays.”

Ms O’Neill advised parents to start with small changes and have a plan about the changes that will work for your family.

“It will be a daily challenge for a while, but once the break is made, it will get easier.

“Making small, gradual changes and taking breaks from treats will help you succeed in making healthy snacking become the norm at home.

“Remember small changes can make a big difference,” she added.