‘It’s not a war, it’s a complete genocide’ – Irishman whose wife is trapped in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

A Co Mayo man whose wife is trapped in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv said the Russian army is targeting residential buildings indiscriminately with long range missiles.

The man, who did not want to be named, said his wife travelled to the Ukraine to visit her mother recently and now they cannot get out of the city.

He told Independent.ie that his wife and her mother are staying in an apartment building and when air raid sirens sound, they run to the nearest metro station for shelter.

Read More

“I’m in constant contact with her and there’s reports of Kharkiv being bombed a lot and she’s in the middle of it,” he said.

“It’s absolutely chronic what’s going on there. It’s not a war, it’s a complete genocide. They’re bombing civilian residential buildings. The last two days in Kharkiv have been particularly desperate. Constant, constant bombing.”

He said ordinary people have lost their lives in the bomb blasts, and many buildings have been destroyed.

The man said air raids are so frequent now that some people do not even rush to get into the subway shelters, which are usually overcrowded.

“A lot of Ukrainians stopped going. Being down in the shelter is very depressing and it’s packed with people. When you go in they close the door and you can’t leave again until the sirens stop.”

While in the apartment during air raids, he said his family must stay in the bathroom because it is the furthest point from the windows.

The man said the resilience being shown by the people on the ground is amazing and while food is scarce the water supply, which had been knocked off, was restored today.

“The people who work at it were out in the middle of the bombing and they got the water flowing again. She said they even collected the rubbish this morning and there is constant bombing.”

The man said his wife and mother-in-law “have no way to get out of Kharkiv” and for now they are safer staying put.

However, he said his wife had a near escape recently when she stopped by a park that the used to visit on her way home.

“She was halfway home and the bombing started just where she came from and someone from an apartment shouted down to her and told her to get inside.

“She heard later that the park she was just in was absolutely blew to bits.”

The man said “the world needs to know what’s going on” and the “West has to join in”.

“This is not an attack on Ukraine, it’s an attack on democracy and freedom.

“Putin thought he’d roll in there and they’d want him. They hate the sight of him.”

He added that the Ukrainian people want more help from their international allies, but most feel isolated.

“All Ukrainians would hope for more help. What they expect and what they hope for might be different things because they reckon that the West has stood and watched since 2014.”