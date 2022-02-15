‘It’s never going to happen and I just feel totally disillusioned’ – hopes for cycle lane in Galway city dashed

SALTHILL, like many other popular seaside locations across Ireland, became a hotspot for people looking to enjoy some semblance of freedom during the first Covid-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020.

The surge in walkers along Galway city’s iconic promenade – at a time when people were being encouraged to stay at home – led to a move by gardaí and the city council to remove car-parking along the seafront. Temporary fencing and bollards were used to facilitate social distancing and reduce visitor numbers.

At the time, the move was misconstrued by some as a first attempt to introduce a temporary seafront cycleway. It coincided with a cycling boom, with bicycle shortages being reported globally.

The extra room which the bollards afforded to walkers and cyclists was welcomed by groups including the Galway Cycling Campaign. Momentum was growing from some quarters in the city for the implementation of a temporary cycle path.

Green Party Councillor Niall Murphy said the first Covid lockdown was an ideal time to trial a cycleway along the coast from the Claddagh to Knocknacarra. He believes a viable opportunity was squandered.

“That was a shame about that opportunity,” he said. “It could have been done then, when the parking was taken out anyway. It would have been much less controversial and our six-month trial would have been over, and we would have achieved what we’re looking for, which is a temporary cycle lane for six months.”

In June of that year, then-councillor and the current city mayor, Colette Connolly, put forward a motion for the local authority to trial the cycling infrastructure under Covid-19 guidelines for travel and mobility.

The city council’s executive branch could have installed the temporary path without input from councillors, but not wanting to exclude elected representatives, city manager Brendan McGrath opted to include them in the process.

Following concerns raised by business groups in Salthill over the number of car-parking spaces which would be lost, Mayor Connolly’s proposal was deferred, and it was not revisited until July 2021.

That July, councillors agreed to the trial cycleway in principle, pending designs.

The city council presented two design options, which included a two-lane path from the Grattan Road junction to the Blackrock diving tower, and a one-way cycle lane from Blackrock to the Kingston Road junction.

Last month, a non-statutory public consultation process was opened by the local authority, which drew over 7,000 submissions.

The consultation process also allowed participants to choose a third option – which was to leave the route as it is – and this was preferred by over 60pc of those who responded.

The proposed designs proved extremely divisive, with local residents, business groups and blue-light services all stating the plans would be too restrictive.

While 17 councillors agreed to the proposal in July, last week Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Keane put down a motion to revoke the earlier support for the project. His motion was carried on Monday night, by 13 votes to four with one absent.

Cllr Keane said the designs presented to elected reps and the public were not viable.

“The balance that we seek to strike between competing interests – ie stakeholders – there was no balance whatsoever. The fundamentals of proportionality, fairness and equity were just supplanted. I didn’t make sense. It was a bad plan, and a bad plan serves nobody.”

The proposal has been kept on the city council’s agenda for further discussions in March, but this week’s vote has dashed the hopes of many cycling advocates in Galway and further afield.

Mayor Connolly said she has lost all hope that the project will ever be realised.

“It’s never going to happen, and I just feel totally disillusioned. They had an opportunity for children and parents to have a safe cycling route and to do something about the hostile environment in Galway city. It’s pedestrian-hostile, it’s cyclist-hostile.

Four-hundred cyclists took to Salthill on Sunday to make their case for the temporary cycle lane. Galway Cycling Campaign spokesperson Martina Callanan said their voices have been ignored once again.

“We’re not surprised, unfortunately, at what has happened because Galway City councillors, they’re very good at talking the talk but when it actually comes to delivering improved road safety and particularly cycling infrastructure, they’re weak, they shrivel, they’re ineffective,” she said.

“There’s been talk for 20 years about a permanent cycleway from Barna to the city and on to Oranmore and Moycullen. There’s been 20 years of paralysis.

"This proposed Salthill cycleway was a tiny step, a pilot opportunity to try a section of a permanent greenway and our councillors have turned down that opportunity. They’ve squandered the opportunity.”

Cllr Keane said if a cycleway is ever to be constructed in the city – be it temporary or permanent – then robust planning and consultation is needed.

He added that the latest “impasse” is another example of the under-delivery of projects in the city.

“We’ve enough of the paralysis in terms of lack of delivery on plans that we have adopted as councillors in the city.”