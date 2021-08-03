HAUNTING colour footage of John F. Kennedy’s visit to Wexford has emerged — nearly 58 years after his 1963 assassination.

JFK came to Ireland in June 1963 to visit his ancestral home in Dunganstown. Five months later he was dead, slain in Dallas by bullets fired by Lee Harvey Oswald from the Texas Schoolbook Depository building at Dealey Plaza.

Now never-before-seen colour video has appeared of the President in a motorcade in New Ross.

And it is eerily reminiscent of the famous Zapruder film, taken on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, and combed over ever since in search of evidence for a murder conspiracy that likely never existed.

The 20-minute long colour video capturing the visit to New Ross is to be donated to the Kennedy Book and Research Archive at New Ross Library.

Kennedy — unprotected in an open sedan car — is seen grinning and waving at delighted townspeople welcoming back one of their home as the most powerful man on the planet.

Read More

Frank Aiken, Minister for Foreign Affairs, can be seen smiling on a back seat as Kennedy stands at a rail, a man at the zenith of his Presidency.

The frenzy of flag-waving and cheers was reproduced five months later when the wife of Texas Governor John Connally turned to JFK in a Lincoln Continental car and said: “Mr President, you can’t say that Dallas doesn’t love you.” Minutes later the world had changed and Kennedy was dead.

Local woman Peggy Walsh, now 98 years old, was aged 40 in in 1963.

A keen photographer and videographer, when movie cameras were a true rarity, she made lots of short movies capturing the most important events of in the New Ross of the time — including the last days of the New Ross-Dublin train service, and scenes of play at the local golf club, along with Catholic pageants, fairs and many other occasions.

But the visit of President Kennedy to the town was of another order entirely. She chose a high point of vantage and her film captures Kennedy clearly as he is conveyed through the town, with many shops and businesses decorated in American flags and red, white and blue bunting, along with Irish flags and colours.

Ann Larkin daughter of Peggy Walsh has donated the footage to the archive.

“It’s literally been in the drawer for the last 45 years. Luckily the drawer was a dark, dry space and that helped preserve it,” she said.

“She was very interested in photography. If there was anything on, there would be a camera taken out,” she said.

“Even as kids we would have been playing with the footage just messing on the projector, we were lucky none of it got really damaged,” she added.

When local man Paddy Breen, who has an interest in old videos, offered to convert the film to DVD, Ms Larkin “couldn’t believe her luck and his generosity”, and entrusted him with the priceless footage of both JFK and her own family memories.

Ms Larkin then donated the film of JFK’s New Ross visit to the local library to become part of the Kennedy Book and Research Archive.

“I wanted to put it somewhere where it was accessible to everybody. It’s somewhere where people can access it,” she said.

Willie Keilthy, chairman of the the Kennedy summer school said the JFK-led trove formed an important local collection.

Expand Close A still from the footage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A still from the footage

“Today we are privileged to have so many formats for collecting local historic and social events instantly on our smartphones,” he said.

“Back in the late 1950s and 1960s collecting such footage was limited to the standard film camera or the Super-8 movie camera, with sometimes waiting weeks to have them developed and then only available to a few.”

The poignant footage will be showcased to the public for the first time at an outdoor screening event hosted at the New Ross Library Park on September 2 next at 5.30 pm.

The event will be part of the annual Kennedy Summer School hosted in New Ross from that day until September 4, with some events also available online.

The Kennedy family traces its roots back to Dunganstown, whence Patrick Kennedy, JFK's great-grandfather, left Ireland during the Great Famine, in 1848.

Speakers at the Kennedy summer school will include Donald Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney,Prof. Luke O’Neill, former, Congressman Brendan F. Boyle, ex-RTE Northern Editor Tommie Gorman, Donie O’ Sullivan of CNN, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry.