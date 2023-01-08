| 5.9°C Dublin

‘It’s hard work being a Catholic unionist’: the Northern voters who defy stereotypes

Amanda Ferguson hears from citizens whose political opinions differ from those traditionally associated with their religious background — and who often feel neglected by the parties they want to represent them

South Belfast UUP candidate Stephen McCarthy meets former Loyalist prisoner Trevor Greer while out canvassing in Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison Expand
South Belfast UUP candidate Stephen McCarthy meets former Loyalist prisoner Trevor Greer while out canvassing in Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Professor Colin Harvey outside Queen's University in Belfast. Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sheila Davidson is a Together UK Foundation board member

Amanda Ferguson

“I think there might be loads of us,” says Claire Mitchell, a Co Down author who describes herself as “a Protestant who feels Irish and who wants Irish unity”.

The 45-year-old, who wrote Ghost Limb: Alternative Protestants and the Spirit of 1798, says she has always felt this way but in recent years she had “the need to say it out loud” and engage with others “fizzing with radical dissenting ideas”.

