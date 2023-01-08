‘It’s hard work being a Catholic unionist’: the Northern voters who defy stereotypes

“I think there might be loads of us,” says Claire Mitchell, a Co Down author who describes herself as “a Protestant who feels Irish and who wants Irish unity”.

The 45-year-old, who wrote Ghost Limb: Alternative Protestants and the Spirit of 1798, says she has always felt this way but in recent years she had “the need to say it out loud” and engage with others “fizzing with radical dissenting ideas”.

It’s fair to say there have long been some people of a Catholic background in Northern Ireland who are not in favour of a united Ireland, and some of a Protestant background who do not want to maintain the union with Britain.

Exactly how many isn’t quite clear: getting them to talk on the record can be a challenge. But according to a recent survey by the Northern polling firm Lucid Talk, 7pc of Protestants would support a united Ireland, and 11pc of Catholics would not.

Mitchell says there has been a lot of “self-censorship” among those of a Northern Protestant background who advocate Irish unity, or are at least open to it.

“People can be disinherited, chucked out of churches, subject to social alienation, and targeted online for abuse, particularly women,” she says. “But that is not just Protestants. It happens to anyone with a cop-on and opinions challenging small crazy groups.”

Claire Mitchell says inequalities are embedded in the British state

Claire Mitchell says inequalities are embedded in the British state

There is, she says, more freedom to speak in 2022 than there was even a decade ago. The Brexit referendum — in which Northern Ireland voted by 56pc to remain — accelerated existing unity conversations.

“Many people have decided it is important to speak out after Brexit because of the uncertainty and political vacuum it has created in the North,” Mitchell says.

“Brexit means it is untenable to just hope for the best and think we can make Northern Ireland work. I am not convinced unity is any sunlit upland, but it is an opportunity to rethink. Inequalities are so embedded in the British state for us to really breathe as a society.”

I am uncomfortable with the idea that you can be claimed by a politics that has never done anything to persuade you

Mitchell is a socialist and environmentalist who “cares about citizens’ democracy” so in the past has voted against her constitutional preference, for example, for a unionist socialist candidate.

Like anywhere in the world, people in the North do not always fit neatly into categories. University lecturer Stephen Baker (54) from Newtownards is one of them.

“I have come to the conclusion I have never been a Protestant, a unionist, or a loyalist. It’s a background, not fate,” he says.

“I am not politically a unionist, or culturally a loyalist. I am open to Irish unity. I identify as a socialist. I am interested in social and economic questions. At this point in my life, I would probably vote for Irish unity.”

He says unionism is not making any good arguments on behalf of the union and that unity is “an opportunity to talk about the political settlement we are going to live in because it is clear the one we currently live in doesn’t work”.

“I am uncomfortable with the idea that you can be claimed by a politics that has never done anything to persuade you,” he says.

Many of his friends are talking about the constitutional choice they may face in the future.

“I have always had friends around me who are more comfortable describing themselves as Protestant and unionist, but even there, there is an openness about talking about something new,” he says. “They have spent most of their lives living under English Tory governments and they are fed up.”

Hard sell

Stephen McCarthy (34), from a west Belfast Catholic background, decided he was a unionist in his teens. He is now an Ulster Unionist Party constituency office manager.

To call him “the UUP’s Catholic candidate”, as some commentators do, is misleading, he says.

“It tends to be put that way by the press. I am not a practising Catholic, so ‘UUP to run Catholic in South Belfast’ headlines… I understand the historical significance of it, but it is not accurate. I have no religious faith, and describe myself as a unionist from a working-class nationalist background.”

He is a unionist because he believes “making Northern Ireland work is the most important thing”, even if he knows that others who feel the same way would be slower to adopt the term.

“Even if people are unionist, and would vote to maintain the union, there are still those who are from a Catholic background who may not want to identify as unionist with a capital U because of the baggage associated with the label,” he says. “The word unionist is a hard sell for people from a Catholic background who are happy with the status quo.”

Retired police officer Noel Rogan

Retired police officer Noel Rogan

Retired police officer Noel Rogan (59) from Larne, Co Antrim, was raised in a Catholic family but says living in a predominantly unionist town influenced his outlook.

“A lot of it has to do with the bowl you’re baked in. I was in Larne throughout the conflict, and missed out on the major conflict in the cities, so my experience was different to other Catholics. I am not a practising Catholic but that is the family I was reared in.”

He says many unionist political leaders take Catholic-background unionists for granted.

“It is bloody hard work being a Catholic unionist,” he says. “There are thoughtless remarks and mocking of the Irish language, and various graffiti and so on, that are constantly chipping away at you. The feeling you are the most unwanted irrelevant person, but they might need you for a vote.

“I don’t get how the penny hasn’t dropped about respect and the need to broaden out unionism’s appeal. Unionist political leaders aren’t embracing people like me. Come election time, I am handed election material that doesn’t include anything that would appeal to Catholic unionists.”

He says nobody knows what a united Ireland would entail. He has not been tempted by it up to this point, and remains risk-averse.

“What I can see is a continuation of the conflict to the opposite side of the coin if there was anything less than about 65pc or somewhere in that region voting in favour of unity.

“There are lots of unknowns that haven’t been factored in around pensions, health service, governance issues. It is down to quality of life. I had a rewarding career in the police. I had to be better than Protestant colleagues because I felt I was always under suspicion. I didn’t have an easy time in police training. I think that is why I went on to work in mediation and conflict work across the world.

“It was a difficult journey, but policing helped me raise a family and have a good quality of life, so I am happy enough being British. That is not to say down the line that that may change. It is complicated.”

When filling in forms, he ticks the box that says “British” but is comfortable with his Irishness too.

“I am British. I am Irish. I have relatives down South. I have a great affinity going down South. That Irishness is running through me. I think I have several identities, being from Northern Ireland, but I suppose whatever one is stronger at the time, you stay with.”

‘Not enough is done to promote the UK’

Sheila Davidson is a Together UK Foundation board member

Sheila Davidson is a Together UK Foundation board member

Sheila Davidson is a Together UK Foundation board member and retired PR professional

"I grew up in a Catholic family, in a mixed environment. My father was a police officer. I went to convent school but grew up with a variety of influences.

The Together UK Foundation is a group of likeminded people who believe the best way forward is with a United Kingdom. Northern Ireland gets £15bn from the pot, and this is not in our view a handout; it is about sharing the wealth of the contribution we all make.

We all come from different perspectives. We are not party political. Our view is that we independently want to produce facts and figures that will inform people about what is in their best interests going forward.

In Northern Ireland, some people view unionism through the Orange Order and the Protestant community solely, but in my view there is a much broader percentage of people who would regard themselves as small-u unionists, which would encompass any kind of faith and none. It is a much bigger debate than just the Orange and Green, and we are about giving people a platform to have that conversation which is happening already.”

‘We are well beyond traditional caricatures’

Professor Colin Harvey outside Queen's University in Belfast. Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Professor Colin Harvey outside Queen's University in Belfast. Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Professor Colin Harvey is a board member of the pro-unity group Ireland’s Future and a human rights law expert

"It remains essential that the constitutional conversation about the future of this shared island is diverse and inclusive. And in significant ways, that is already quietly happening.

The civic discussions here have moved well beyond traditional caricatures. Critics are reluctant to acknowledge this, but it is the case. When you look into community-based deliberations on the island, they tend to defy easy labels.

Complexity and nuance emerge from complicated human stories and interacting histories, North and South. Resilient and robust activist cultures tend to be focused on discussions about change in practical, values-based and issue-led terms.

And when you explore the evidence, it is often women from all backgrounds who are leading — in every sense of that term — reflections on societal transformation.

Pluralist grassroots movements are proactively changing the island in the here and now and helping to shape the future in imaginative ways. That includes through the creation of linguistic and narrative worlds that people feel comfortable inhabiting.

The old language does not capture what is unfolding across the island.”