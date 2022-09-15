It’s hard to believe the tax commission recommends skewering hard-hit consumers with more levies to bail out the State

They want to make life unbearable for ordinary people. That is what many will conclude after considering the contents of the 500-page Commission on Taxation and Welfare report.

The commission, which was made up of businesspeople, trade union representatives, tax experts and academics, was tasked with coming up with ways to future-proof the tax and welfare systems.

This will be a future of fewer workers, more old people and ongoing expense with the climate change transition.

Entitled ‘Foundations for the Future’, the report’s recommendations are not about this month’s upcoming Budget.

They are about providing a national income by making changes over the next five to 15 years.

However, the 100 recommendations are very much skewed towards consumers.

This is because the emphasis is very much on taxing consumption, wealth and household property rather than asking business to bear the burden of future costs.

The corporate world seems to have been given a free pass.

Few of the recommended changes in the report concern the business world, other than the hike in PRSI for the self-employed.

And those that do concern corporates are mainly about cleaning up some minor administrative issues.

On the other hand, the consumer is skewered. The commission’s recommended changes to the inheritance tax thresholds, for parents leaving property or other assets to children, are proving particularly unpopular.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said at the launch of the report yesterday that he wouldn’t be putting this proposal into practice.

Other proposals aimed at consumers include those to significantly raise property taxes, get rid of reduced rates of Vat on the likes of fuel and new homes, raise excise duty on diesel and home-heating oil, get rid of the tax relief on health insurance premiums, hike savings tax, impose a congestion charge, and on and on in a misery list that would blow household budgets to smithereens.

And we have not even mentioned the proposed plans to tax highly processed foods. This would affect family favourites such as pizzas, chicken and chips.

A proposal to put yet another charge on household electricity use seems particularly bonkers at a time when it has more than doubled in price and is set to go higher.

There is already a levy and Vat on the leccy.

Commission chair Professor Niamh Moloney of the London School of Economics said the group was acutely aware of the cost-of-living crisis.

When the commission was appointed in April last year, we were in a very different place as regards our personal finances.

With such an anti-consumer bias, it is little wonder there was dissent in the final report of the commission.

Commission member Dr Tom McDonnell of the Nevin Economic Research Institute, which is funded by trade unions, took issue with chapter nine of the 500-page report on corporate taxes.

He argues in a letter in the report that fairness and tax justice should have meant the commission recommended changes to what he says are a range of generous tax expenditures and low tax rates for corporates.

And the Irish Congress of Trade Unions said it was gravely concerned that a range of unfair tax supports that favour high-income individuals and businesses were recommended for retention.

Another member, Rena Maycock, who is a technology entrepreneur, took issue with the commission’s recommendation to hike PRSI for the self-employed.

But the rest of the commission members endorsed the multiple recommendations that ask consumers to bear the pain for funding the country in the next couple of years.

That is a hell of a lot more difficult than sitting on a committee coming up with every tax you can think of to levy on ordinary people.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar did not hold back when he dismissed the recommendations of the landmark report as being “straight out of the Sinn Féin manifesto”.

That is probably unfair to Sinn Féin.

But one has to wonder after reading the recommendations, just how much are Mary and Joe expected to pony up?