Cystic fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty has said she is finally making the journey to Beaumont Hospital for a kidney transplant.

Ms McNulty (46) from Co Longford, who is on kidney dialysis three times a week, has been on a waiting list for a transplant for the past few years.

She has been vocal on her journey with the chronic disease and the impact the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns had on her health.

On Thursday, Ms McNulty was released from hospital and allowed to go home after six weeks of dialysis.

Then yesterday, she shared an update and told followers that she had been “relisted” for a transplant.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, the ecstatic campaigner revealed how she had received a life-changing call from the hospital while on Enniscrone beach, Co Sligo.

“I’m after getting a call from Beaumont that there’s a kidney for me, so I’ve to leave now, go straight from Enniscrone, pack a few things at home and go to Dublin,” she said squealing with delight

“I’ve to be there for 5.30/6pm, oh my God, wish me luck.”

Ms McNulty also thanked Gardaí in Longford who are escorting her to Dublin, she said: “Thank you to Longford @GardaTraffic for escorting me to Beaumont Hospital for my new kidney!! Just left Longford #transplant.”

Writing in the Irish Independent Ms McNulty has told how she has defied the odds all her life since her initial diagnosis while battling CF, asthma, diabetes and suffering kidney failure.

“When I was born, my mam was told my CF was so severe I wouldn’t live past age four or five. Yet here I am at almost 45, doing well. I’ve defied doctors all my life. It’s a miracle I’m alive,” she wrote last year.