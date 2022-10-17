‘It’s got to very grim levels’ - Threshold says eviction notices have doubled as it calls on Government to protect vulnerable tenants

The chief executive of housing charity Threshold has said the availability of accommodation in Ireland is at a “very grim level” and called for a “moderated” eviction ban to help tenants in the short term.

John-Mark McCafferty said many people are experiencing homelessness because they can’t find accommodation and they’re not being housed on an emergency basis by local authorities.

“Ultimately what we’re looking for is much longer tenancies similar to what exists in other parts of north and western Europe,” he told Independent.ie.

“Clearly, we’re facing a lot of evictions right now, our advisors are assisting people who are facing notices of termination or evictions and the figure is generally double the number of people we were dealing with immediately before the pandemic.

“The main reason for that is smaller landlords are selling up, some are leaving the market entirely but they’re selling individual properties and tenants where those notices of termination are valid, those families have no option but to vacate that house according to the notice period.”

This year, Threshold has supported on average 462 private renters a month who have received a notice of termination from their landlord.

The majority of these, 58pc, were issued as the landlord intends to sell the home. Threshold said this is “dramatically” different from 2019 when the charity assisted 263 private renters a month who had received a notice of termination, half of which were for the purposes of sale.

This comes as Government leaders are due to meet tonight consider a possible moratorium on notice to quits (NTQs) which are served by landlords once they decide to evict their tenants.

Mr McCafferty said the charity is concerned that people are now securing accommodation in “haphazard” ways due to the lack of availability nationwide.

“Up until four or five years ago, private renters had more options whereas now, there are little to no housing options available in the private renting market,” he said.

“Local authorities are at capacity in terms of the emergency accommodation they have so that’s the real worry right now that families and individuals are sofa surfing and are in all sorts of haphazard arrangements.

“Before the pandemic, the amount of available rented accommodation was reducing, it’s now got to very grim levels and it’s a very bleak situation.”

Mr McCafferty said a “moderated” eviction ban is needed as people are caught between a “rock and a hard place”.

The charity has called for the removal of “no-fault” eviction from the Residential Tenancies Acts.

“We’re reluctantly calling on this because we know that the longer-term impact this could have on the market and on the availability of smaller landlords to provide housing. We have dire circumstances now and care has to be exercised when making a decision on a very crude measure like a moratorium,” he said.

“We’re mindful of the concerns of smaller landlords who only have one or two properties, they’re housing the vast majority of the middle to lower income private renters. We understand that they’re concerned about this, but we’re caught between a rock and a hard place here.”

Mr McCafferty said it is also very “important” to expand Rent Pressure Zones across the country.

“While we know that rent pressure zones aren’t always adhered to, I think what’s important to note is that while the vast majority of tenants are covered under rent pressure zones, there are parts of the country that are not covered by rent pressure zones.

“Outside of rent pressure zones there are massive hikes in rent, and these are areas generally where incomes and salaries are lower and therefore the affordability impact for people on fixed and lower incomes can be devastating, and if they pay that rent, they can’t pay their energy or food bills.”