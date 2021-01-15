| 7.6°C Dublin

'It’s frighteningly quick the way it can dispense with somebody’s life’ – Family who buried parents on the same day pleads with public to respect Covid rules

Sean and Brid O’Toole, both in their 90s, died within hours of each other

Sean and Brid O'Toole on their weeding day in Baltinglass, Co WIcklow in 1958 Expand

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

A family who had a double funeral for their parents last week after they both died from Covid-19 has urged people to respect the current restrictions to protect their loved ones and healthcare workers.

Sean and Brid O’Toole, aged 97 and 95, died within 37 hours of each other in a nursing home in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Their sons, John and Martin, held their funerals on Wednesday.

“It’s frighteningly quick the way it can dispense with somebody’s life,” said John.

