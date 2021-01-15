'It’s frighteningly quick the way it can dispense with somebody’s life’ – Family who buried parents on the same day pleads with public to respect Covid rules

A family who had a double funeral for their parents last week after they both died from Covid-19 has urged people to respect the current restrictions to protect their loved ones and healthcare workers.

Sean and Brid O’Toole, aged 97 and 95, died within 37 hours of each other in a nursing home in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Their sons, John and Martin, held their funerals on Wednesday.

“It’s frighteningly quick the way it can dispense with somebody’s life,” said John.

“The more people we can keep out of hospital the better. We need to respect each other and put it in our minds that what we are doing is not just to save ourselves, it is to save our neighbours and friends, our parents and our grandparents, frontline staff, other people. We need to respect the rules,” he urged.

There were many warm tributes to Sean and Brid following their deaths. Sean, who ran a local shop in the town and was heavily involved in the local GAA club, and former teacher Brid, were well known and respected in Baltinglass and beyond.

“My mother was born on Inishmore on April 9, 1925, and my father on November 15, 1923. She trained as a teacher and was originally posted on Inishmore and then in Davidstown in the Glen of Imaal, just outside Baltinglass,” John explained.

“Dad was working in Quinn’s shop here in Baltinglass with his brother, Billy. At some stage mam and dad met, most likely at a local dance in a local hall,” he added.

The happy couple got married in 1958.

Brid carried on teaching and Sean opened his own shop in Weavers Square in Baltinglass in the late 1950s, and they were both very involved in the community.

An online post by Baltinglass GAA praised Sean for his involvement in the club from the very early days.

He became treasurer in 1953 when the sole assets of the club was £2, 10 shillings and one penny. The club had no playing field at the time, just a field rented on a yearly basis.

Sean became heavily involved in fundraising through dances, dramas, raffles and football tournaments, and in spring 1957 the club bought its present five-acre playing field for £700.

“Seán O’Toole would have witnessed many changes in the finances of our club and was part of the great development work that took place over his 32 years at the helm. The club could always relax in the knowledge that its finances were in safe hands with Seán. He will always be part of the history of our club,” said the Facebook post.

“My father was more sociable and outgoing. My mother was quieter, but teaching was her real passion. She was big on respect and good manners. She did a bit of work behind the counter of the shop but parts of it she didn’t like. Technology wasn’t for her – things like cash registers. She used to tot up the numbers with a bit of paper and a pencil, but in Irish,” said John

“They were a devoted couple. My mother had an interest in GAA as well, especially when Galway were playing.

“Around 2009 we started to see the first of the dementia in our mother, and that was a real shame because her mind was so important to her being a teacher. Our father was in good health. He was always a big man. He was capped for Terenure rugby team back in 1938/39, and he loved sport and football. He was in good health,” he added.

Brid had been in the home in Baltinglass for around seven or eight years. As her illness worsened she could not recognise her family and her speech deteriorated.

“To have that all taken away from her I thought was very unfair,” said John.

“Our father had fallen around 10 years ago and broke his hip and never recovered fully, but it was just old age really. It got to a point where he couldn’t be at home. He had carers and home help but it was getting to a point where it wasn’t fair for him to be just sitting at home. The staff in the hospital were fantastic and he did really well when he went in there,” he added.

“If it wasn’t for Covid I think he would have seen 100. My dad would make sure he saw mam every day, and they would spend quite a bit of time together,” he explained.

But as the calendar turned from 2020 to 2021, both Brid and Sean did contract Covid.

“My brother Martin rang me on Saturday January 2 to tell me they were diagnosed as positive. Because of the restrictions we were not able to visit. The staff called every single day with news on how they were doing,” said John.

“In the run up to the few days before his death, dad was just chesty with a cough. It accelerated quite rapidly. We got a call Sunday morning to say he had been put on morphine, so he had deteriorated quite quickly. He had it for a week and it got progressively worse. He died on the 10th, which was last Sunday,” he explained.

“We weren’t as worried about mom, she was quite stable. We were a bit surprised because we thought dad would have been a bit stronger than her. That came as a bit of a shock that he died,” he added.

“We were in the process of arranging a funeral for one on the Monday. And then late on Monday evening we got a phone call to say mam wasn’t doing very well. She had gone downhill very, very quickly. I was able to spend 10 or 15 minutes with her on Monday night. Then on Tuesday morning around 1am we got a call from the hospital to say she was gone too,” said John.

“Suddenly we were organising two funerals for the Wednesday. It was very surreal, and came out of the blue. It’s really only sinking in now,” he added.

“There were only 10 of us in the church. We respected the numbers. We were terrified of the possibility that the funeral of two Covid patients could possibly turn into something else. The people of the town respected us, they respected themselves, they kept the rules and we were very pleased with that,” John said.

“More people need to do it because this is a terrible thing and we all have to look after ourselves. It is frighteningly quick the way Covid can dispense with somebody’s life. It will get in there, will do a lot of damage and it kills people frighteningly quickly. When we heard they were diagnosed we were very, very worried, but we weren’t expecting two funerals,” he said.

“Our message is to look out for each other and keep each other safe, and have a bit of respect for the restrictions. The frontline workers are under immense pressure. They are giving their heart and their soul to try and save as many people as they can, and they need help,” he added.

“I ask you to look what Covid did to our family,” he said.