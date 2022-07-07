| 17.6°C Dublin

It’s finally over for Boris Johnson – those who work closest with the PM have given up on him

Sean O’Grady

It’s over. So the dam has broken at last. It’s strange the way this game of consequences plays out. The albino greased piglet is well and truly stuck, an apple firmly rammed in his gob. Et tu, Rishi?

A prime minister can survive the resignation of a chancellor, but not in circumstances such as these, with Boris Johnson already wobbling towards oblivion. It was always said that a couple of junior ministerial resignations might destabilise the administration. Now two of the more competent figures in Johnson’s government have quit. Let no one say this is some sort of Remoaner conspiracy: those who’ve worked most closely with Johnson have given up on him.

