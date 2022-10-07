‘It’s complete magic’ – location of shop where €8.9m winning Lotto ticket sold revealed

The National Lottery has urged punters to check their tickets.

There are celebrations in Co Meath as a local store has been revealed as the selling location for last Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth an astonishing €8,915,056.

Lowthe’s Londis in Duleek, Co Meath sold the winning normal play ticket on Saturday, October 1.

Store owner Seamus Lowthe said he was “completely shocked” to get the call that his store sold the winning life-changing ticket.

“The first thing I did was check my own ticket as I did the Lotto on Wednesday night for the first time in a while,” he said.

“I was in complete shock when the local rep called me the following day to let me know we’d sold the winning ticket. We’re a local family run store, open 38 years and selling the Lotto 30 years and this is our first ever big win. It’s complete magic for us.

“It’s going to create some buzz and atmosphere around the village over the next couple of days. Everyone will be wondering who won.

“I hope it’s someone local, it would be great. It’s a class amount, life-changing. I’m absolutely delighted for the winner, and I’m delighted for us. We wish them all the very best.”

The National Lottery has confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the winning ticket holder who now has a ticket in their possession worth €8.9m.

The Meath player is the eighth Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Wexford, Mayo, Meath, Dublin (2), Kilkenny and Galway. The Meath winner is also the 30th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

