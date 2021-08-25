The Health Minister has said a similar principle to the digital Covid cert for bars and restaurants could be applied to larger scale events.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Stephen Donnelly said “there a lot of merit” to the idea and the Government will take a view based on the advice given to them from the National Public Health and Emergency Team (Nphet).

Nphet is meeting today to discuss further recommendations on Covid-19 restrictions.

“I think there’s a lot of merit to it. Certainly the vaccines are very effective. We have an entertainment industry that has had a really brutal time so as always, we want to do everything we can to open up safely we want to open up in a way that means people don’t have to close down at the same time,” Mr Donnelly said.

“We’ll look and see what the public health advice is coming into us after today,” he said.

The Minister said it is much safer if outdoor events are confined to people who are vaccinated.

“The risk of transmission is substantially lower in a group of fully vaccinated people and obviously the risk to all of those people is substantially lower as well because the vaccines are so effective.

“I think what’s interesting is towards the end of July we applied this principle to restaurants and bars and there was a lot of political opposition, but it’s gone well.

"It’s fair to say it’s continuing to go well, and it has the support of the sector and broadly of the public and so what Dr Holohan was looking at is can we apply a similar principle to larger scale events,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said yesterday that Nphet would not have a concern with events like electric picnic going ahead for a fully vaccinated attendance.

Despite Dr Holohan suggesting the All-Ireland Final should be attended by full-vaccinated people, Mr Donnelly said there would be no changes to plans.

"I don’t see any changes to the All-Ireland Finals,” he said.

"I think it would be quite the thing to start changing the model for those at this time,” he added.

The CMO also commented yesterday that the current peak is going to last another four to six weeks.

Minister Donnelly said Nphet will be considering what restrictions can be eased sooner than the four to six weeks.

“Nphet is meeting today and the Covid committee will be meeting on Friday and then cabinet will meet early next week to provide a very detailed roadmap and we’ll be looking at what measures can be relaxed sooner than the four to six weeks.

“We’ll be looking at what measures can be relaxed once various criteria have been met including a stabilisation of the current surge and then I imagine we’ll also have public health advice around some of the very effect public health measures like mask wearing in higher risk environments that might continue on for longer than that.

Mr Donnelly believes based on the success of the vaccine programme and the trajectory of the disease that all restrictions could be lifted by Christmas.

“There are still restrictions in place for example for the entertainment sector, around religious services and events, indoor sports and other things. As we said at the briefing yesterday, hopefully these things can be opened before Christmas,” he said.

The Minister said it’s hard to say what restrictions will still be in place by the end of the year.

“It’s very hard to say at this point obviously this disease has torn up our best made plans more than once we don’t know if there will be new variants for example on the horizon but what I would expect to see is public health advice around some of the basic infection prevention and control measures, for example mask wearing in higher risk areas and social distancing.