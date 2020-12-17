‘It’s causing untold trauma’: Survivors of sex abuse in schools face ‘culture of obstruction and denial’ when they seek redress from State, report claims

Hundreds of survivors of sex abuse in schools – many of whose abusers were convicted in court – have had hopes of success in redress scheme claims dashed

VICTIMS of sex abuse in schools face an official “culture of obstruction and denial” – leaving many survivors to die without redress, a new official report for the Government states.

In a scathing section on huge delays in handling historic abuse cases in schools, Dr Conor O’Mahony, who teaches children’s rights law, says that money spent on lawyers’ fees to defend redress claims would be better spent on meeting the support needs of survivors of abuse.

The report from Professor O’Mahony, who is special rapporteur on child protection, has just been published by the Department of Children. His comments relate to the case brought to the European Court of Human Rights by Cork woman, Louise O’Keeffe.

Almost seven years ago, in January 2014, Ms O’Keeffe won her case when the Strasbourg-based court struck down a ruling by the Irish High Court and Supreme Court that a teacher convicted of abusing her was not a State employee. The European judges rejected the Department of Education arguments that the local Catholic Church school management was the teachers’ real employer.

Since then, several hundred victims of sex abuse in schools – many of whose abusers were convicted in court – have had hopes of success in redress scheme claims dashed. In July 2019 then-Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, apologised for the treatment of victims and pledged swifter moves for redress, while Micheál Martin, as leader of the opposition, strongly supported victims’ campaigns for compensation.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea, who has also supported the campaigners, said there should at least be prompt compensation for people whose abuser has been convicted in court. “I think people feel very let down and in the greater scheme of things the amounts are not large given that there is an outer limit of €84,000 per person amounting in a worst-case scenario to about €15m,” the Limerick TD said.

Mr O’Dea supported Prof O’Mahony’s view that people were suffering trauma akin to being abused all over again – while many were dying without ever receiving redress. “It’s causing untold trauma,” Mr O’Dea said.

Prof O’Mahony said a Government “progress report” last week on the response to the European Court of Human Rights ruling was a “holding operation” and progress was not being made despite many promises. “It is almost seven years since the Louise O’Keeffe ruling in January 2014 and almost no progress has been made,” Dr O’Mahony said.

In July 2019, an independent arbiter, former High Court judge Iarfhlaith Ó Néill found the government redress scheme misrepresented the O’Keeffe case ruling. The redress scheme for similar cases stipulated an abusing school employee had to have been the subject of a previous abuse complaint and this effectively ruled out many claimants.

A spokesperson for Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said he had recently discussed the issue with Education Minister, Norma Foley.

"A memo on this issue will be brought to Cabinet in the new year," the spokesman said.

