It’s business as usual as Dr Tony Holohan returns to his Chief Medical Officer role 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan returned to work earlier this week, after over two months of leave following the death of his wife.

The level-headed public health official has been praised for his cool, calm and collected demeanor in guiding the public through the pandemic.

He took leave to be with his family, including his two children, Clodagh and Ronan. His last press briefing was over two months ago, on February 4.

The death of his wife, Dr Emer Holohan, was sadly announced just over two weeks later, on February 19.

Dr Holohan will address the public again this evening as he comes back to his Chief Medical Officer role.

He returned full-time to his post this week, and chaired this afternoon’s Nphet meeting at the Department of Health.

Officials this week welcomed Dr Holohan back, and the mood is very much “business as usual” within the Department of Health.

One source said that the mood is positive and hopeful and that work has resumed as normal following Dr Holohan’s return.

As the sun shines down on Miesian Plaza in Baggot Street on a sunny day in the capital, the mood is optimistic in the Department of Health.

“Tony is seen as a safe pair of hands,” said one source.

“The public are happy to see him. He dealt with a lot of difficult situations when he had his own challenges. There’s a level of trust the public has in him,” they said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is also seen as a safe pair of hands - “What can be better than having two safe pairs of hands?” the source added.

“What we have been dealing with is cautious reopening, real optimism. We have a pathway out of the pandemic. We can’t lose the run of ourselves,” said another source.

However, the vaccine rollout is now finally underway and the public have every reason to be very hopeful, as Ministers next week will sign off on the easing of restrictions over the months of May, June and July.

We seem to be very near the end, and the heads of Government have insisted that 82pc of adults will have been offered their first dose by June despite AstraZeneca shortfalls.