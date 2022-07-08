'It's brilliant to tell the stories of neurodiverse people in Ireland' - Young actor with Down syndrome and 7-year-old girl headline movie at Galway Film Fleadh

Safe as Houses will show at the Galway Film Fleadh. Photo: Enda Bowe.

A young actor with Down syndrome and a seven-year-old girl are about to become stars at the Galway Film Fleadh, as their faces hit the silver screen.

Siobhan Loscher (30) from Donaghmede, north Dublin, has won her first film role as the warm-hearted Aggie. Siobhan, who has down syndrome, stars alongside fellow film novice, Nova Farrelly, seven, from Castleknock, Dublin, who leads as Lucy in 'Safe as Houses'.

The pair light up the screen in the short movie, filmed in the Fassaroe estate in Bray, Co Wicklow. The short is premiering at the film festival on Saturday, as part of a colourful diary of events.

Director Mia Mullarkey (36) from Annaghdown, Co Galway, told the Irish Independent the film shines a light on Ireland’s “neurodiverse population,” who she says are still not gaining leading roles in Irish movies and TV.

While Hollywood and the British film and TV industry are making strides to improve levels of diversity, much still needs to be changed in Irish film and TV, Mia feels.

“When you see a character like Aggie, it makes people want to be friends with them,” Mia said.

“We want more representation of our wonderful neurodiverse people, out there. Ireland has a huge neurodiverse population. It’s brilliant to tell their stories and open that conversion,” she added.

Siobhan attends the Blue Diamond Drama Academy in Churchtown, Dublin. The stage school caters for people who are neurodiverse.

However, while some stage schools are doing “great” work, there remains a “lack of role models” in Irish TV and film, Mia feels.

The shortage of recognisable diverse faces, means there’s no one for neurodiverse people to aspire to be like in Irish entertainment, she added.

The plot centres on Lucy playing with friends on an idyllic Irish summer’s day but the child becomes tearful and it is Aggie who takes her in, offering comfort.

The audience sees the story unfold as it realises Lucy has bruises on her arms. It thus becomes clear all is not well in Lucy’s world.

However, the neighbours believe Aggie is the danger to the child and the gardai are called.

Written by novice screenwriter Sarah Ahern (34) from Skerries, north Co Dublin, the short film was created from a “personal experience of a neurodiverse person I knew,” the writer said.

“The script became something I could investigate on a more universal level,” she added. The film, as a result, highlighted how “perspectives can be skewed” due to a lack of understanding about neurodiversity.

Mia admitted she also feels passionately about the screenplay due to her own personal experience. Her brother Jody (35) is on the autism spectrum and he was “ostracised in school and picked on” due to a “lack of understanding from people,” Mia explained.

“The more you share human stories, the more people understand. It invites understanding and compassion.”

The film is produced by Claire McCabe, of Samson Films and it is a Screen Ireland Focus short. The film will premiere at Galway Film Fleadh on Saturday at 12pm.

Tickets are available to buy online.