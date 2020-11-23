‘It’s been relentless’ - Irish professor behind Oxford coronavirus vaccine says she has never worked so hard in her life

The Irish professor behind the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which is reported today to have an efficiency rate of 70pc, said that she never worked as hard in her life while developing the vaccine.

Professor Tess Lambe, who is an Associate Professor and Investigator at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, said that the team behind the vaccine is “elated” at its efficacy, despite Pfizer and Moderna each producing vaccines of around 90pc efficacy.

“At this stage, I think it’s very important to focus on getting as many vaccines out there as one vaccine would not cover the whole world,” the Kildare native said on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“We’re very excited to be able to contribute in this way.

“I think I can speak for the whole team that we’re elated that we’ve got this far this fast and with such an amount of safety and a really good efficacy read out.”

She said that there is “more bang for your buck” with the Oxford vaccine as if the first dose is halved, followed by a second standard dose, the efficacy rises to 90pc.

“We can get it up to 90pc efficacy if we change the dosing regime.”

Professor Lambe said different types of regimes can change the reported efficacy rates of vaccines.

“I think there is some confusion around the quoting of 70pc and 90pc, but it simply comes down to two different types of regimes while we’re seeing the different results — the 70pc is when you combine the regime of the 90 per cent with a different regime... so that’s why there’s a little confusion.”

“Half the first dose is an advantage, we’re actually going to get more bang for our buck,” she added.

With the record speed of coronavirus vaccines being developed, she explained that work began on January 10 - and that it has been non-stop since.

“We started on January 10th — that’s when I got the email in that helped me co-design a vaccine over the weekend. It was a busy weekend. It’s been a busy year, it’s been absolutely manic.”

The scientist said she misses her friends and family in Kildare and with all her attention on the vaccine, she hasn’t been able to keep in touch as much.

“I definitely miss my family and my friends from Kildare. Truth be told, I’ve been a bad daughter and haven't been in touch with them as much as I should have been but it has been all hands to the pump, it’s been seven days a week and there’s been no break.

“It’s been relentless. It’s luckily paid off,” she said.

“I’ve never worked as hard, or been as driven.”

She added that having a vaccine of over 50pc efficacy is “really promising” and that while normal vaccines take 10 years to be developed, there has been no “safety risks” taken with this vaccine, only “monetary risks”.

“Typically with a normal vaccine programme what you'll do is you'll design your vaccine, you'll do your pre-clinical testing, then if you get a good read out, you'll start making a GMP batch which can go into humans, it costs a lot of money.

“What we did is we designed the vaccine and we started to try to get funds to allow us to make the GMP batch straight away so the risk has been monetary and that's why we’ve able to go so far so far.

“Everything so far is very promising, we’ve had no safety concerns that we’re worried about,” she added.

