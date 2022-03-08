Racheal Diyaolu and her two friends Roycee Iloelunachi and Anolajuwon Folarin, who are attempting to flee Ukraine.

Racheal Diyaolu’s family said they are “holding onto hope” that they will be reunited with the Carlow medical student soon.

Racheal Diyaolu had been trying to escape the Ukrainian city of Sumy for several days, and yesterday she and six others set off on a long journey to the Ukrainian border with the assistance of two Scottish volunteers who are driving them.

Speaking this morning, Racheal’s sister Christiana said her sister could not reveal their exact location, but they are heading towards “an EU border at this point just to get to safety”.

“They’ve been stopped by Ukrainian and Russian military but so far so good; they’ve been allowed to pass smoothly,” Christiana Diyaolu told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“She’s been positive the entire journey, since day one. So, she’s holding onto that spirit because she knows she’s nearly there. She’s nearly at safety. So, she’s just remaining positive and hoping for the best that she gets home as soon as possible.”

Christiana said it has been a very stressful experience for her family since the invasion began but in the last two days they have finally had the “first bit of hope”.

“It’s one of the better days since the start of the invasion and we’re just hoping that she gets home as soon as possible.

“It’s been like a nightmare. It’s nearly like we’re living in a dream, it’s so surreal. Our family have been scared, we’ve been crying, we’re worried but now we know she’s on the way and will be with us soon by the grace of God.

“So, just holding onto the hope that she will be home very, very soon. It’s been a really traumatic experience but we’re on the good side now and just hoping for the best.

“We know she’s alive, so we still have hope that she’ll get to us.”

Racheal Diyaolu (19) has been praised for the bravery and composure she has shown since the invasion began and her sister described her as “remarkable” and said she will “100pc” make a good doctor someday.

“I don’t know where she gets it from, but she’s just been remarkable. Just been so calm and reassuring us every step of the way that she’s fine and she’s doing her best to stay positive. It really is amazing.”

Christiana also confirmed that last night, her family were contacted by officials from the Department for Foreign Affairs (DFA) who said they would “do their best to arrange something”.

“Nothing has been set in stone. Nothing official has been passed on to us but I’m assuming there will be some sort of travel arranged for her, but we don’t know,” she added.

Speaking on the same programme, the Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed that the DFA is in contact with roughly 50 Irish citizens who are still in the Ukraine and is offering consular support to them.

“We’ll provide Racheal with the support to leave the Ukraine. One can only imagine what a stressful time it is for her sister and her entire family, but we’ll provide that necessary support,” he said.