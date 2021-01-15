‘It’s asking a hurler in the full-back line to play full-forward’ - Cork doctor says hospital under intense pressure

There are currently 38 patients in CUH receiving oxygen with 18 people in ICU with Covid-19 this morning.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is tending to 159 Covid-19 patients this morning, a figure that has grown by 17 in a few hours overnight - Dr Conor Deasy, Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine at Cork University Hospital said.

The clinician said that doctors redeployed from surgery theatres to wards are finding it hard to come to terms with the very different challenges.

“Some surgeons have had to be redeployed from medical wards and you might think what’s the big deal, but that is like asking a hurler that plays in the full-back line to play in the full-forward line. It’s very different work,” Mr Deasy told Morning Ireland.

Dr Deasy admitted that CUH is under “intense pressure” with 18 ICU patients, “nine of whom are in ICU - that was three last week”.

“We have seen a big increase in patients whose lungs are failing. There are 38 patients that are on advanced oxygen, 8 of whom are in the ICU. The rest are being cared for on our wards in observation areas. Staff are under a lot of pressure and it is very challenging.

“Staff are showing amazing resilience and we have to treat every patient as if they have Covid-19, which can be hard for patients.

“At any given time over the last 10 days we had between 100 and 200 nurses out because of being a contact of the virus or having it. There are 40 doctors out right now because of the same issue,” Dr Deasy confirmed.

The challenge to staffing levels is really hindering healthcare in the hospital and is frustrating staff that “know we’re needed like never before”, Conor Deasy said.

“Healthcare staff and frontliners; we would rather catch the illness ourselves and suffer the consequences rather than pass it on to a vulnerable patient. Equally, none of us wants to come off the field of play for having caught Covid-19. The stakes are high”.

Dr Deasy said the coming days and weeks are likely to get worse in CUH as patients numbers continue to increase.

“We know that 89 patients here are in their first week since being swabbed and diagnosed so we know a proportion of these people will deteriorate and require ventilation and life support machines. We’ve seen this week a real step up in the criticality of how sick patients are,” he said.

It is a similar situation in UHL as there are 162 Covid-19 patients and just one available bed in intensive care. CEO of UL Hospitals Colette Cowan has said there are currently 579 staff out of UL Group hospitals due to Covid-19.

“We have just one ICU bed available and our high dependency unit is full so we will be moving into the second part of our surge plan today.

“The second part or our surge plan will be to open up the final six beds of our high dependency unit and mix them as intensive care and high dependency. There is a lot of work involved in doing this and we would have to divide the workforce, and the level of care would drop, if we have to open to that level,” the CEO said.

Cowan confirmed that staff are so stretched that six staff who were out for Covid-related issues were tested and risk assessed before being asked to return to work before their full isolation period was over. She added this only happens with staff 10 days or more into their isolation as the “risk has dropped”.

“The next two weeks will be very difficult, there’s no doubt we are in an emergency situation.

.“Nenagh Hospital and St John’s Hospital are in an outbreak position now so they aren’t in a position to take patients anymore,” she added

