‘It’s all gone. We’re leaving. I have the kids’ – former Xposé presenter Peter O’Riordan’s home destroyed in Hawaiian wildfires

Irish TV presenter Peter O’Riordan has recalled the horror of receiving a “hysterical” phone call from his family in the middle of the night, telling him they had lost everything in the Hawaiian wildfires.

The former Xposé host lives in Maui with his young family, but was away in Chicago when he learned the blaze was ravaging the island.

At least 96 people have died in what has been described as the deadliest wildfires in US history, with the death toll expected to climb.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Riordan said the destruction is “absolutely unimaginable.”

“I was lying in my bed in my hotel and I received a phone call from the mother of my children and I was awoken to this hysterical screaming. As you can imagine, I was completely taken aback – I wasn’t even awake yet,” he said.

"It was the mother of my children, Stephanie, just hysterically screaming: ‘It’s gone. It’s all gone. We’re leaving, we’re out of here. I have the kids.’

"I was just woken up to the screaming pandemonium on the phone with the children just screaming on the phone: ‘It’s gone. It’s all gone. All the memories, everything we have, it’s gone. It’s gone’.”

Mr O’Riordan said “the most important thing” is that his family survived and they are now safe, though revealed it was difficult to be reunited with them as he attempted to return from Chicago.

He kept up with the news on his phone as he watched “everything I have just be absolutely destroyed,” reaching Denver before all flights to Maui were shut down.

The Cork-born businessman was “stranded” until the following morning, when he was able to board a flight carrying emergency federal supplies to Maui.

“We have a catamaran company so the boats were being utilised for rescuing people, for bringing supplies and people in and out that evening,” he said.

"The next day, we loaded up supplies and we headed into Lahaina town. All we saw was just absolute devastation and destruction that is absolutely unimaginable.

“It was as if someone literally dropped a bomb on the west side of Maui and everything has been absolutely obliterated. I’m talking dust, cars, buildings… there’s things I don’t really want to talk about but (there was) death, destruction everywhere.”

He said his family’s homes are “all gone” and “everything is dust.”

"If property and metals are melting at that rate, you can only imagine how flesh and bone is reacting.”

The father-of-two said he fears the number of fatalities are only going to climb.

He said “the most devastating thing to think about” is the number of children who may have died in the disaster, adding that schools were closed and many children were at home with their grandparents while their parents were working.

"Our siren system failed us. These people had no warning whatsoever that this was coming. It happened so quickly that they were absolutely destroyed in their houses. These kids didn’t even know it was coming and before it was too late, people were just vaporised.”

Mr O’Riordan said Maui is a “magical place” that is dependent on tourism and there are now fears that the island will enter “economic turmoil coupled with this disaster.”