It’s a tale of two islands as British festive spirits rise

The pre-festive spirit may be a bit subdued here but in the UK the message yesterday was that it was safe to go out and buy the Christmas turkey.

It’s a tale of two islands with contrasting moods. The UK’s rolling seven-day average of daily new Covid-19 cases is higher than the EU average since June.

However, many scientists there believe they will escape the restrictions which are being imposed in a growing number of EU countries – with more possibly looming here.

In recent times, cases in the UK have been, again, increasing. However, there is a confidence they will avoid lockdown.

This is because of a number of factors, including the level of immunity in the population through infection.

The UK had a high caseload during the summer so the belief is that it is unlikely it will see a sharp rise in Covid-19 at this point. It went ahead with its Freedom Day in July, lifting social distancing and face-mask rules.

Compare that to Ireland, where we waited until the end of October for the final phase of reopening – although it was more conservative than planned with the basics of face-mask wearing, social distancing and Covid-19 passes still in place.

The modelling forecast here is that there could be around 450 Covid-19 patients in hospital over Christmas.

The NHS is also under severe pressure but it has not generated the same level of panic and emergency as here.

The UK is also citing its faster rollout of booster vaccines.

Asked to comment yesterday, Prof Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at Dublin City University, said the UK has paid a “terrible price” to get to where it is.

“There have been a lot of people there very sick from Covid,” he said.

He said it is unclear yet what will happen there as we come up to Christmas.

Prof Staines added that if the UK avoids a rise as seen in the EU, it is “not because of anything the British government has done because it just let people get infected”.

He said: “They made a series of choices and the economic evidence is that they have been badly hurt.

“It is complicated because they managed Covid and Brexit at the same time.

“Their cases levels are still very high.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been unsettled by the European wave.

“I am seeing the storm clouds gathering over parts of the European continent.

“We have been here before and we remember what happens when a wave starts rolling in,” he said last week.

Figures last week showed Israel and Chile lead the way in the rollout of Covid-19 booster shots, with the UK at around 22pc coverage of the population.

Ireland had only managed a 10pc rollout with France and Belgium slightly lower.

The rollout got off to a sluggish start here. The first recommendation was made in early September but the pace was slow in October, although it has picked up now.

There are already indicators it is leading to a fall in the incidence of infection among people in their 80s.