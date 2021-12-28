| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s a quiet start to the sales’ –footfall down by 40pc on city streets

Drop in shoppers being linked to latest Covid outbreak

Christmas sales shoppers Jennifer White, Emma and their mother Carol from Limerick on Dublin&rsquo;s Grafton Street. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Shoppers on Grafton Street today. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Sisters Trisha and Siobhan O&rsquo;Brien in Arnotts on Dublin&rsquo;s Henry Street. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Lynn Maguire and her daughter Alex from Castlerock, Derry, in Arnotts on Dublin&rsquo;s Henry Street. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Christmas sales shoppers Jennifer White, Emma and their mother Carol from Limerick on Dublin&rsquo;s Grafton Street. Photo: Tony Gavin

Christmas sales shoppers Jennifer White, Emma and their mother Carol from Limerick on Dublin’s Grafton Street. Photo: Tony Gavin

Shoppers on Grafton Street today. Photo: Tony Gavin

Shoppers on Grafton Street today. Photo: Tony Gavin

Sisters Trisha and Siobhan O&rsquo;Brien in Arnotts on Dublin&rsquo;s Henry Street. Photo: Tony Gavin

Sisters Trisha and Siobhan O’Brien in Arnotts on Dublin’s Henry Street. Photo: Tony Gavin

Lynn Maguire and her daughter Alex from Castlerock, Derry, in Arnotts on Dublin&rsquo;s Henry Street. Photo: Tony Gavin

Lynn Maguire and her daughter Alex from Castlerock, Derry, in Arnotts on Dublin’s Henry Street. Photo: Tony Gavin

/

Christmas sales shoppers Jennifer White, Emma and their mother Carol from Limerick on Dublin’s Grafton Street. Photo: Tony Gavin

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Dublin city was quiet this morning despite the post-Christmas sales.

Footfall was down by between 30pc and 40pc compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to business experts.

Most Watched

Privacy