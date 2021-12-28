‘It’s a quiet start to the sales’ –footfall down by 40pc on city streets

Dublin city was quiet this morning despite the post-Christmas sales.

Footfall was down by between 30pc and 40pc compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to business experts.

With Covid numbers rising and appeals from the chief medical officer for people to exercise caution about how they circulate in public, the drop in numbers of shoppers was very obvious.

There was very little traffic on the quays, and parking could be found easily in city car parks.

Buses and Luas trams had plenty of seats available, and there was an absence of the hustle, bustle and excitement of picking up a bargain.

Read More

Henry Street, O’Connell Street, Westmoreland Street, College Green, and Grafton Street could all be negotiated with ease, and in general there was more of a feel of a quiet regular Sunday morning than one of the traditional sales fever.

“Retail has slipped into sales in-store and online but it’s going to be a quieter period than normal. The CMO’s advice means people are being more cautious,” said Duncan Graham of Retail Excellence Ireland.

“We have seen footfall down in shopping streets and shopping centres, and we think people are planning their shopping, and not browsing. They are deciding what they want before they travel, and getting in and out.

“We also think that people are not meeting up with friends for a coffee or lunch either, and a number of retailers are struggling with staffing, both as a hangover from previous lockdowns and also from staff who have Covid now or are close contacts.

“Pre Christmas, the footfall in the cities was down around 30pc and I’d say now we are seeing it down by 30pc or 40pc on what you would normally see.

“The shopping centres are a little better on footfall than the street shops, but it is a quiet start to the sales,” Mr Graham said.

Richard Guiney of Dublin Town, which represents businesses in the capital, said footfall was down around 25pc on 2019 levels before Christmas.

“It’s tough. It’s a tough time. What I have picked up is that it has been slower than anticipated. One week we saw footfall down 29pc, and it’s not just here, London has seen a steep decline. As Covid figures go up, footfall goes down,” he added.

On the streets and in the shops, people who had come into Dublin city all said they were surprised how quiet it was.

On Grafton Street, Carol White was shopping with her daughters Jennifer and Emma.

“We came up from Limerick and there was no traffic anywhere. We’re just shopping in general, not looking for anything in particular, and picked up some clothes and shoes,” said Carol.

“I think online has changed the shopping landscape a lot, and Covid has had an obvious effect, and I don't think there are any real bargains like there used to be.

“I prefer it when it’s busy and there’s a bit of atmosphere and it’s more Christmassy,” she added.

“Yesterday we booked lunch in the Westbury hotel in advance and we had no problem getting a table for today. That wouldn’t usually happen,” said Emma.

In Arnotts, sisters Siobhan and Trisha O’Brien had come into the city by bus from Swords and Castleknock.

“I got in in around 15 minutes. I couldn’t believe it,” said Siobhan.

“It’s really quiet, which is great for us but not so good for the shops I suppose.”

“I think people are buying less because they have nowhere to go. There’s less going on socially so people aren’t looking for new outfits or shoes,” said Trisha.

“I think Covid is the big factor in there being less people. Everyone seems to know someone with it now.”

Lynn Maguire and her daughter Alex had travelled from Derry to do a bit of shopping and were also surprised by the quietness of Dublin city streets.

“I’d say it’s Covid alright, it seems very quiet,” said Lynn.

“We’re just wandering about to see what’s out there, and not looking for anything in particular. If we see something we like, we might buy it,” said Alex.