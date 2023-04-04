‘It’s a miracle the Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit’ says for US President Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton has said it is a “miracle” that the Good Friday agreement survived Brexit.

Mr Clinton played a central role the formation of the 1998 agreement which was signed 25 years ago this Monday, April 10.

He was mid-way through his two terms in the White House at the time and the accord was brokered after he took a more hands-on approach to US diplomacy on the island of Ireland at the height of the Troubles.

Mr Clinton and his wife, former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, are due to arrive in Northern Ireland early next week ahead of multiple events to mark the Good Friday Agreement anniversary.

In an interview for tonight’s episode of RTÉ Prime Time, Mr Clinton said Brexit was aimed “at the heart” of the Belfast Agreement.

“The idea that it [the Good Friday Agreement] weathered Brexit is a miracle, because Brexit was aimed right at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, even if not intentionally... but it happened… so that’s the way it was… But the peace held, the Irish peace held,” he said.

The former First Lady echoed his comments, saying Bexit created a “very difficult situation” and the next step must be to reform a working government.

Hillary Clinton. Photo: Kham

“Well, it's disappointing in that one always hopes that a peace agreement will be followed, not only in the letter of the agreement, but in the spirit of it. And I do think Northern Ireland is a very different place than it was 25 years ago,” she said.

"It's just that Brexit set it back, to be blunt, creating a very difficult situation for Northern Ireland in the midst of separating from the European Union. That looks like it's on the way to being resolved, and hopefully it will be. And then the next step will be to stand up a government...There's a lot of work to be done in Northern Ireland to deal with the continuing challenges that face the people, and those who were elected should get about the business of doing that."

Both the former President and First Lady agreed the fundamentals of the Good Friday Agreement are sound and insisted this will help the parties to find a way to work together. Mr Clinton urged the Unionist community to engage, saying “there’s something to work with here”.

“The party that’s getting the most votes now [Sinn Féin] doesn’t want to jam you, they want to work with you to resolve these things. How can we live together? How can we work together? How can we all put our heads on the pillow at night and feel at peace about what our children are going to face,” he added.

President Clinton also recalled the details of the final Thursday night of negotiations and how he told Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair that they had to make the peace work.

“We all knew we were coming to the eleventh hour. I talked to George (Mitchell) and Tony (Blair) and Bertie (Ahern) late in the evening. I said this is your peace, you have to make it work, but if you think I can help, then call me anytime of the day or night,” he said.

“They called me again and I was on the phone until about 2.30am in the morning, walking through all the details with everyone, especially Gerry Adams. So, I get off the phone and I went to bed again and I slept, maybe for about two hours. And at five in the morning, George (Mitchell) called me again. And he said I just need you to take a couple of more calls.”

Gerry Adams and Bill Clinton meet at Queen's University, 1995

Mr Clinton said US Senator George Mitchell, who co-chaired the all-party talks, described his role in the negotiations as the “most onerous part time job in history.”

Three years earlier, President Clinton appointed Mitchell as his envoy to help broker peace in Northern Ireland. Senator Mitchell had only agreed to take the job because he had been told it was a part-time job.

“He said, ‘you got me in to this part-time job, this is the most onerous part time job in history.’ I said George, ‘you love it and so do I. Who do you want me to call?’,” Mr Clinton added.

The full interview with former President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will air tonight on Prime Time at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.