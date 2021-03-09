‘It’s a massive blow’ – boxer Adam Nolan on move to ban foreign spectators at Tokyo Olympics

Former Olympic boxer Adam Nolan has said the move to ban foreign spectators from this year's games in Tokyo will be a huge blow to athletes.

While a formal decision has yet to be announced, the Japanese government announced on Tuesday that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will go ahead this summer.

But foreign visitors and spectators will not be allowed to attend due to the ongoing risk posed by Covid-19 and the emergence of highly transmissible variants of the virus around the globe, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Mr Nolan, (33), who qualified for the 2012 London Olympics, said competing at the event was not only the thrill of a lifetime, but having the support of his family and friends and a massive contingent of Irish supporters was the icing on the cake.

"What an Olympics to be at,” he told the Irish Independent.

"When I boxed in London the amount of support from Ireland was unbelievable. I had loads of family and friends there, I was so lucky,” he said.

News of the ban on foreign spectators at this year’s Olympics will not only be a huge disappointment to the family and friends of competitors but to the athletes themselves, he said.

"It’s a massive blow. To get to the Olympics is the Holy Grail for any athlete,” he said.

"You want your family and friends there to cheer you on.

“I couldn’t imagine what it would have been like to walk out of the ExCel arena with no one there shouting you on, it would have been surreal.

"It would be an anti-climax not to have people screaming you on. The atmosphere that the fans create, it’s like a cauldron. When you have people there egging you on, sometimes that’s all it takes to get you over the line.”

Laurie Mannix, a lifelong friend of former Irish Olympic swimmer Fiona Doyle, who competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro agreed.

"It’s such a huge achievement for an athlete to qualify,” she said.

"To achieve one of the biggest goals of their career and to not have family and friends to support them would be hugely disappointing.

“Families make huge sacrifices to support the athlete.

“Having been on that journey and not be there at the pinnacle would be hard,” she said.

Ms Mannix flew to Rio along with Ms Doyle’s parents, grandparents, siblings and an aunt.

Ironically because of the outbreak of the mosquito-borne Zika virus at the time, Ms Doyle’s twin sister Eimear and her two other sisters decided the risk was too great and they decided not to attend.

While Ms Doyle has since retired from competition as she pursues a career in medicine, Ms Mannix said the memory of the event will last a lifetime for all of those involved.

"To be able to meet up with parents, siblings and supporters (outside the Olympic Village) is a huge part of it,” she said.

"Having been a spectator was such a fabulous experience, it’s great to be able to shout them on.”

"It’s a huge part of the Olympics and this year will be an Olympics like no other and we’ll be the poorer for it,” she said.

But given the global pandemic, the decision not to allow international spectators isn’t surprising, she added.

"It’s understandable from a public health perspective,” she said.

"What’s worse would have been to have it cancelled completely,” she added.

