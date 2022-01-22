‘It’s a great day’ – people flock to pubs and restaurants as majority of Covid restrictions removed

Will and Laura, with their dog Alfie, with a pint at Grogan's pub in Dublin PIC Damien Storan/PA Wire

Customers at Grogan's pub in Dublin, on the day coronavirus restrictions were eased across Ireland PIC Damien Storan/PA Wire

People have flocked to pubs and restaurants around the country to celebrate the lifting of most Covid restrictions after almost two years.

The country has taken a significant stride back to normality with the lifting of the majority of curbs on society.

The moves announced by the Government on Friday evening came into effect at 6am this morning.

An 8pm curfew on the hospitality sector has gone, with pubs and restaurants able to trade restriction-free and without the need for social distancing.

Covid certification passes are no longer required to gain entry to hospitality, entertainment and leisure outlets.

Spirits were high in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon, with pubs and bars starting to get busy from lunchtime.

Daniel Smith, a barman at Grogans pub, said the atmosphere was "brilliant".

"Obviously it's a great day. It's been a long time coming - this is 22 months in the making now.

"To finally get back feels a bit surreal. Plenty of times during the last two years we didn't think we'd ever make this day, so to finally get back there is special," he added.

Live events and sporting events can now return to full capacity, with bumper crowds expected at several fixtures across the weekend.

Guidance advising limits on household visits has been removed and workers across Ireland will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday.

Read More

Only a small number of restrictions remain in place, including the continued requirement to wear masks in settings such as shops, schools and on public transport; self-isolation rules; and the use of Covid passes for international travel.

More than 10,000 cases of Covid were reported today as the majority of pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The Indo Daily - Return of the Craic: The easing of Covid restrictions and what happens next

In a statement, the Department of Health confirmed that 6,689 positive PCR tests had been reported and that 3,911 people had registered a positive antigen test result.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the nation in a televised address on Friday that it is "time to be ourselves again".

The relaxation of Covid restrictions was made possible after health experts in the National Public Health Emergency Team advised Government there was no longer a public health rationale for keeping the measures in place, with the country having weathered the Omicron storm.

Protective measures will remain in place in primary and secondary schools until at least the end of February. They will be reviewed at that point, by which time all children aged five to 11 will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Taoiseach Mr Martin warned the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

But he added: "Spring is coming. I don't know if I've ever looked forward to one as much as I'm looking forward to this one.

"Humans are social beings and we Irish are more social than most.

"As we look forward to this spring, we need to see each other again. We need to see each other smile. We need to sing again.

"As we navigate this new phase of Covid, it is time to be ourselves again."

Expand Close Paul Cartwright, Roly’s Bistro, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Cartwright, Roly’s Bistro, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Paul Cartwright is the head chef and part-owner of Roly’s Bistro in Ballsbridge and he said, “I’m delighted for everyone that we’re getting back to some normality hopefully”.

He said Roly’s is well-known for hosting intimate family occasions, such as graduations, birthday parties and small wedding and these types of bookings were decimated over the last two years.

Mr Cartwright said because they were only able to open fully for short periods, staffing has been a major issue and it will be a struggle to get staff numbers up in the weeks ahead.

“We’ll probably struggle for staff for the first month or so until we get back up and running again.

"Before the pandemic we had 82 staff and we were back up to 60 or so and then when the 8 o’clock curfew came in we were back down again. So, trying to get all the people back is difficult and obviously everyone will be looking for staff at the same time.”

Mr Cartwright said it will take some time for society to return to normal and the return of workers to offices will be key for businesses like his.

He said: “I don’t think it’s going to be a huge surge from Monday to Thursday, I think the weekends will be busy again but it’s going to take the offices being back, tourists around, conferences on, stuff like that before we’re busy again Monday to Thursday.

“It’s challenging but very positive and hopefully that’s it now and we’ll be able to get back up to speed in the next couple of months.”

This weekend’s reopening is being celebrated in equal measure across the country.

Expand Close Finn McDonnell, Credit: Emilija Jefremova. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Finn McDonnell, Credit: Emilija Jefremova.

Finn McDonnell’s family have owned Dick Mack’s pub in Dingle Co Kerry for four generations.

He was in work early on this morning arranging furniture, stock and glassware as he prepared to welcome his staff and customers back for a busy day ahead.

“It’s a big relief. It couldn’t come at a better time really. I know people who are working in the bar game for years and they were hitting their head off a brick wall really wondering when they’d get out of it and then when we got the go-ahead it came pretty quickly in the end,” he said.

Mr McDonnell said the lack of notice which some businesses and industries groups have raised concerns about is not an issue for him.

He said his staff and customer will just be happy to be “back at the bar again”.

He said: “I came into work and everyone was in flying form looking forward to getting back into it. I think people would drink holy water today if it meant they could get into the bar and be at the counter. If we run out of anything it won’t be problem. They’ll be plenty of beer and that will be fine.”

Mr McDonnell said perhaps the biggest challenge this weekend will be readjusting to the longer hours for out of practice staff members and loyal patrons.

“It’ll be tough yeah; I woke up today thinking how much of a shock will it be. I came in at 11 o’clock and I’m finished at four o’clock and then I’m back in at 8 o’clock until midnight and it will be a shock. I’m going to be wrecked.

“It’ll take people a while to get back into the groove. I’ve had a couple of our local crew who can’t wait to come in today, be at the bar counter and drink away without any time limit, but I don’t think they’re going to make it to 8 o’clock never mind 12 you know.

“But today will be a lifeline for our local crew. They can come in and sit at the bar and chat freely to people who come in from all over the world.”

Meanwhile, Will Morgan is the General Manager at Jerry Flannery’s pub and 1314 - which is owned by former Irish international Jerry Flannery - in Limerick city and he said: “It’s great for the industry to be able to reopen finally.”

Mr Morgan said a longer run-in time would have been helpful but overall, he and his colleagues are delighted to get back to business as usual.

“The basics of rostering staff, entertainment, stock all of that. It would have been nice to have another couple of days. Even if they had let us know maybe last Tuesday it would have helped that.

“Today now it’s impossible to get our hands on basics like raspberries. Even trying to arrange stock for today and tomorrow is a headache but it’s a good headache to have,” he added.

Flannery’s operates a late bar and Mr Morgan said they are expecting a really busy weekend trade.

“We would have only estimated for a small amount of business for this weekend and now we’re probably going to do maybe eight times what we did last Saturday.

“We’re expecting a steady flow customers all day today and everyone we have spoken to has been positive and is looking forward to coming back to the pub,” he added.