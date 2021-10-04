‘It’s a game changer’: New university towns ready to welcome students

Welcome to Ireland’s four new university towns.

All stand ready with open arms to welcome the students who will bring a lively atmosphere to their streets – while each has something unique to offer in return.

One as a stronghold of traditional Irish music, one as the birthplace of the GAA, another renowned for its medieval heart while the last is already very familiar with a thriving student scene.

Ennis, Thurles, Clonmel and Athlone have all been taken in under the cloak of the country’s first transregional university – Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest – which sees a student population of more than 14,000 and staff of around 2,000 based at six campuses, including two in Limerick.

It is hoped the university will drive development and investment across the midlands and the Midwest, with an economic impact of around €420m a year.

When it comes to Ennis, university town is not the final destination – it will not be content until it is officially classed as a city. But the new status will definitely help it on its way, says local councillor Pat Daly.

“We’re a large town between two cities and this is a great bonus to get the university town. You can do a degree here now and that is fantastic,” he says.

He has been pressing for city status for Ennis for many years now. While Shannon Free Zone is “the money maker for many families” in the locality, he says there are business parks in Ennis that “could be doing better”.

“We’re in the middle of a county development plan at the moment and being a university town will be a major part of it.”

With many people – his own son included – working from home because of the pandemic, local coffee shops and cafes have seen the benefit.

He is confident students will enjoy what Ennis has to offer. “It is a beautiful town because of the narrow streets,” he says.

The biggest issue, as it is everywhere, will be the lack of housing. “There’s an awful shortage of houses here. We have 3,000 people on the list for social housing. Every town is in the same boat.

“We’ll have to build a residential campus down the road – I don’t know how long that will take but they should be looking at that in the county development plan.

“This is all new to Ennis. But it will help our case in becoming a city,” he says, adding that for this, they need “a five-star hotel and a couple of new factories to give it a huge boost.

“The IDA would want to wake up and come down to Ennis. I said that to them and it didn’t go down too well I can tell you,” he laughs.

For the mayor of Clonmel, Michael Murphy, the new university is “a game changer” when it comes to regional development and investment.

“It’s a historic day for the Midwest region with this announcement – for Clonmel in particular,” he says. “When I was growing up doing the Leaving and going to third level in the late 80s, it was always about the Dublins, the Corks and the Limericks.

“Access to higher education in the region is so important in terms of its potential for investment and a balanced approach to regional development,” he said.

With a campus already in Clonmel, they now plan to significantly expand the educational opportunities available. A development of Kickham Barracks in the heart of the town is key to a seven-year regeneration plan.

But he echoes the concerns of Ennis – housing is “a real challenge” in a town like Clonmel, he warns. “We have a waiting list in town that is fast approaching 400 individuals for social housing,” he says.

However, for local families, being able to send a child off to university from home instead of having to pay for accommodation in the cities will significantly reduce the financial burden, he adds.

Businesses in Athlone are already well used to catering for students. The Tack Room bar is the only pub close to the college campus since Charlie’s Student Bar burned down three weeks ago.

“Business is very good,” according to owner Mark Cassidy, who says he is in “full swing” every night. “I’m having to accommodate them all with the new Covid measures and you only have one pub now instead of two.

“I am turning a lot away so that could cause problems with the house parties but there is nothing I can do.”