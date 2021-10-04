| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s a game changer’: New university towns ready to welcome students

TUS president Professor Vincent Cunnane. Photo: Brian Arthur Expand

Close

TUS president Professor Vincent Cunnane. Photo: Brian Arthur

TUS president Professor Vincent Cunnane. Photo: Brian Arthur

TUS president Professor Vincent Cunnane. Photo: Brian Arthur

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

Welcome to Ireland’s four new university towns.

All stand ready with open arms to welcome the students who will bring a lively atmosphere to their streets – while each has something unique to offer in return.

One as a stronghold of traditional Irish music, one as the birthplace of the GAA, another renowned for its medieval heart while the last is already very familiar with a thriving student scene.

Most Watched

Privacy