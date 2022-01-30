Noel Anderson, chair of the Licenced Vintners Association says Nphet's decision surprised them in a good way. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A sense of normality has returned to the pubs of Dublin this weekend after nearly two years, according to the chair of the Licensed Vintners Association of Dublin.

Noel Anderson, who is also the managing director of The Bridge 1859 and Lemon and Duke, said this weekend was “very strong” for publicans.

“Last Saturday was pretty insane, like a real kind of sense of like blowout. The start of the week was a bit more normal, a bit slower, and then you could see Friday was pretty strong. On Saturday all day and all night was busy,” he said.

“It definitely feels like a sense of normality is starting to come back and the things that people have missed they’re embracing again.”

Mr Anderson said the habit of going out earlier in the day has increased in popularity.

“I think people have kind of got used to going out a little bit earlier, so I think that could be something that kind of stays around. People got into this habit of going out early and coming home early. Brunch was very busy in town today,” he said.

“People will find their feet whether it’s for them or not coming or going later.”

“Every time we got a chance to reopen people kind of flooded back once they felt safe to do so and this time probably more so than any other time. People are just genuinely having a really good time and are happy to do so, which is great.”

This comes as a Drinks Ireland survey estimated that around 80,000 kegs of beer were delivered ahead of this weekend and next week, all of which was produced in Ireland.

A spokesperson said a small number of pubs have been restocked for the first time in two years.

Mr Anderson said people are eager to “celebrate life again”.

“For me, the Six Nations is coming up next weekend and I always said to myself, the day I can go back to a rugby game and stand in a corner and have a few pints with my brothers is the day I know that things are properly back again, and that day is next Saturday,” he said.

“It’s a bit surreal in ways but it’s here and it’s a week old, it’s great.”

“And the case numbers continue to go down which is really encouraging, and I think the reality is that there are a lot of people out there that are probably still afraid to come to a pub, and I think that’s okay.”

“I still do genuinely see the outside spaces to continue to develop and grow in Ireland and I thought last summer had a real European feel to it and I think that was really positive for the country and I’d love to see that continue.”

“I think publicans, restaurateurs and consumers really liked it. So, I think that would be a really nice add on and I think that could be like a kind of foot back in the door for people who are a little bit edgy to come out.”

Mr Anderson added that people are now celebrating events in large groups due to the easing of restrictions.

“From my own venues, I know that reservations are through the roof and group bookings are now coming back, so for a long time it was groups of twos and fours and sixes, and now it’s your 18s, 25s and 40s,” he said.