Italy is planning to ban meat made in labs to protect its culture – here’s why
Nick SquiresTelegraph Media Group Limited
Italy is to ban meat produced in laboratories and other synthetic foods as the government seeks to protect the country’s culinary history and Mediterranean diet.
