Italian legend Gianluca Vialli dies, aged 58

Gianluca Vialli

Gianluca Vialli

Ex-Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli. Picture: Sportsfile

Gianluca Vialli celebrating Chelsea’s FA Cup win against Aston Villa (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Gianluca Vialli ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021.

Chelsea's Gianluca Vialli battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Ugo Ehiogu during their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge this afternoon (Sunday). Photo by Adam Butler/PA.

thumbnail: Gianluca Vialli
thumbnail: Gianluca Vialli
thumbnail: Ex-Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli. Picture: Sportsfile
thumbnail: Gianluca Vialli celebrating Chelsea’s FA Cup win against Aston Villa (Rebecca Naden/PA)
thumbnail: Gianluca Vialli ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021.
thumbnail: Chelsea's Gianluca Vialli battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Ugo Ehiogu during their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge this afternoon (Sunday). Photo by Adam Butler/PA.