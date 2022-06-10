It will be a ‘challenge’ to eliminate Hepatitis C in Ireland by 2030 - says charity

It will be a challenge to eliminate Hepatitis C in Ireland by 2030, according to a charity which provides support for people living with the virus.

Hepatitis C Partnership said access to treatment around the country remains “regionally inconsistent” for thousands of patients.

The charity, which focuses on providing care for people suffering from liver disease, presented this information to the World Hepatitis Summit on Thursday.

It has also produced a roadmap for Ireland to follow in order to eliminate Hepatitis C by the target year of 2030.

The roadmap includes views from people around Ireland with lived experience of Hepatitis C treatment, as well as hospital consultants, nurses, peer workers and general practitioners.

Secretary of the partnership Nicola Perry said over the last decade, treatment options have advanced significantly, and now treatments with high efficacy rates are available.

“We’re fortunate in Ireland to have both a policy focus on Hepatitis C through our national treatment programme, as well as many dedicated professionals providing excellent care across the country,” she said.

“There has been phenomenal work undertaken so far - however, it will still be a challenge to reach the elimination targets by 2030, and this is what we’ll be rallying around and driving towards.

“It’s about building on the successes Ireland has had so far and coming together with a clear focus on elimination.

“As one person said to us during consultation, ‘it’s curable, and it’s doable’. I believe that that’s true on both an individual and a national level. We have great people working on Hepatitis C in Ireland – elimination is something we can achieve.”

Last week, an Oireachtas committee heard Ireland is facing challenges to meet the targets set for elimination by the WHO.

Dublin GP Austin O’Carroll told the committee that there are “big black areas down the country where you cannot access treatment”.

As part of the roadmap, a wide-ranging survey showed only 20pc of patients can easily access treatment outside of Dublin.

The committee heard each year in Ireland, up to 700 people find out they have Hepatitis C, meaning there could be as many as 30,000 people here living with the virus, thousands of whom have no idea they have it.

Pharmacist and advocate Kate O’Connell said five of the eight hospitals in Ireland that provide specialist Hepatitis C care are located in Dublin.

Ms O’Connell said this puts a “major strain on patients around the country who are trying really hard to access the cure”.

“This could be this government’s smoking ban. If the pathways to care are properly addressed, we could easily eliminate this virus and the suffering that comes with carrying it”, she added.