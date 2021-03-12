‘It was utter tripe’ – Caroline Devine, who lives in the former home of Earl Mountbatten, says Meghan and Harry’s interview left a lot to be desired

'When Meghan gave that appalling interview, she had already negotiated deals worth over $100m and she still has the poor mouth on her,' says Caroline Devine

Caroline Devine never normally turns the television on in Classiebawn Castle. It didn’t even go on for The Crown last year.

That changed last Monday night.

She watched Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with what can best be described as an open mouth.

“I was quite shocked,” she says. “It was utter tripe.

“I would like to point out one unique (point) that no one picked up on,” she said, “and that is where Meghan stated: ‘The Institution took away my passport and my driving license.’ They have diplomatic immunity. They don’t need a passport or a driving licence.”

“They have drivers as security. They don’t even have to go through customs. That is why Meghan was able to bring back a planeload of very expensive gifts from her shower in New York.“

Caroline lives in the former home in county Sligo of Lord Mountbatten, the great uncle of Prince Charles – who was murdered in an IRA explosion in 1979 aboard his 29-foot Shadow V fishing boat – and has corresponded through the years with the royal family.

She could not be described as being on Team Meghan.

Read More

“When Meghan gave that appalling interview, she had already negotiated deals worth over $100m and she still has the poor mouth on her,” she said.

“Megan and Harry were not homeless when they left England. They were given free homes to live in. Meghan is now trying to put all the burdens on the royal family who welcomed her with open arms.

“The British royal family should not have to be dealing with this tripe when people are dying of Covid, which is far more important, and Prince Philip is so ill.

“I like Harry a lot, misguided I dare say. He had built up great rapport with everyone.“

Caroline says that Harry’s ex, Chelsy Davy – they broke up in 2010 after six years together – is still a “valued friend” to William and Kate.

"I am so sad for Harry,” she says.

Has Caroline ever met Meghan?

“I am happy to say I have not.”

Caroline has met Prince Charles. First, in 1979, when she and her partner Hugh Tunney (who died 10 years ago) attended the Hampshire wedding of Mountbatten’s grandson Lord Romsey, where Prince Charles was the best man; and again in 2015 when he came to visit Mullaghmore.

Caroline has also met the Queen, in 2017, when she was invited to the funeral in London of Lady Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten.

The Queen’s statement in reaction to the interview was, Caroline says, “reaching out to her grandson and his son".

That is why she wants to handle this between themselves herself. The Queen is holding two roles here: the monarch and the grandmother.

“The media does not cover the daily work the British royal family carry out.

“Take the Prince’s Trust. This gives opportunities to so many young people from every race and background. It helps them with apprenticeships. They get places in the best kitchens around the UK and become great chefs. Andrew Barton, one of London’s best hairdressers, told me that he trains people from the Prince’s Trust. The Princess Royal is one of the hardest workers. She trains people with horses."

"Who would want their job? But the British royal family are an integral part of the Commonwealth and the UK. Many charities would not survive without their patronship.

“So, yes, I follow and support the British royal family,” said Caroline down the phone from Classiebawn Castle, “because I know how hard they all work.

"Their motto is, ‘Never complain, never explain.' Meghan might have been better served to remember that.”

Read More





Online Editors