‘It was traumatic, nobody knew what to do’ – Irish student on Heidelberg campus as killer gunman was on the loose

An Irish Erasmus student described a “traumatic” day in which she sheltered in a café for four hours while a gunman was on the loose in Heidelberg University in Germany.

The 22-year-old student, who did not wish to be named, said she was in class when notification came through that there was an active shooter in Heidelberg University and four people had been shot.

The gunman – an 18-year-old German national and biology student from Mannheim – and at least one other person died as a result of gunshot wounds, with three others injured in the mass shooting, some seriously. The victim is a female student, authorities confirmed.

“It was terrifying. Our lecturer was on the verge of tears as she said her daughter was in a building close to where the shooting took place. Nobody knew what to do or how to process it. There is no procedure as you don’t expect this to happen in Germany.

“When we heard what had happened, everyone stood up in the class and left. Then we heard the shooter was still active so we went into a café and weren’t allowed to leave for four hours.

“There were also rumours that there was a second shooter on the loose but that was false but that really started to make us panic as we thought we were still in danger. We were all just crying and not knowing what to do.

“There were helicopters, police, ambulances everywhere. Then we found out the shooter had killed himself. It was traumatic,” said the political science student who has been in Germany since August.

The first thing the Dublin native did when safe was to contact her parents to let them know she was okay and she said her mother was “crying her eyes out, terrified” with worry for her daughter.

The area is now teeming with police and German authorities are still trying to establish a motive for the shootings. The gunman had no criminal record and purchased the weapon outside of Germany.

The Mannheim police chief said they are now focusing their efforts on locating people who helped the gunman purchase the gun. He said the shooter had more ammunition in his backpack and police are not sure why he chose to stop shooting and to kill himself.