‘It was the most disheartening news’ says Eamon Ryan on the arrival of Omicron

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said he was “frightened” by the arrival of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron to Europe.

Minister Ryan said the prospect of the variant being vaccine evasive was the most “disheartening news”.

“I’ll be honest I was frightened yesterday, it was a blow because I was thinking if we get these boosters out in the next few weeks we'll be in much better shape, and the prospect that you'll have something that will work around the vaccine, let's be honest it was the most disheartening news since the start of this thing.”

“It’s not certain yet – we won’t know the science of that for some time. We’ve learnt a lot and I think we’ve a lot of protection and we’re doing everything in terms of working with our European colleagues and health officials to do everything to reduce the risk.

“It is uncertain but what we can do is restrict travel from the area, make sure everyone coming in from those jurisdictions have to quarantine for 10 days and stop issuing visas for people coming in.

“Pfizer have come out saying they will be able to develop a vaccine that adapts to variants and that’s one of the advantages of the technology it’s incredibly flexible and innovative,” he told The Anton Savage Show on Newstalk.

Mr Ryan said the Government is looking at repatriating Irish citizens who are currently in southern Africa and may be impacted by travel restrictions.

“We’re looking at repatriation and we’ve to be careful with that obviously because we don’t want a large number of people coming back but an Irish citizen has to be able to come home, there is very limited flights from any airline coming out of South Africa.

“We've experience in the past we've done it during this Covid pandemic where we arrange flights to try and bring people home so that's one of the things we're looking at,” he said.

The Minister said he feels the young people of Ireland need to be protected against the negative impacts of isolation. He believes the first priority is to keep schools and colleges open for in-person learning.

“We will manage our way through this. In my mind we have to protect our younger people now as well as our older people because I think the cost of isolation on our younger people is really high.

“In my mind, the first priority is we keep our colleges, primary and secondary schools open in person because remote learning is not good for our kids so we will do everything to keep them open,” he said.

Mr Ryan added that we will have to learn to live with Covid-19. He said young people need to believe that they will have a social life again.

“I think younger people will have to get back into the office, we will have to learn to live with Covid where people do have a social life because that’s part of health and well-being as well.

"Younger people need to hear this message this weekend, we will manage this, they will have a social life and a normal life as best we can as part of living with Covid,” he said.