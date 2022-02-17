‘It was the first real interaction with a non-binary person that I had in my working life’ – Brendan Gleeson on ‘State of the Union’

Brendan Gleeson has admitted that working alongside a non-binary person for the first time was an “eye opener” for him.

The 66-year-old said he discovered how much gender can be an “imprisonment for people who have a more fluid sexuality”.

Non-binary is a term for people who do not identify as male or female.

Gleeson was speaking of his role in the second season of the Emmy award winning State of the Union.

The drama series stars Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson as a couple piecing together what went wrong over their 30-year marriage.

Created by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears, the series, each episode of which is 10 minutes in duration, explores the tribulations of romantic relationships and the human experience.

Gleeson said his character Scott is a “neanderthal” who is stuck in his ways, unwilling and uninterested in seeing the world from any other point of view.

Esco Jouley is a non-binary artist who plays Jay, the barista who runs the coffee shop where the couple meet each week.

“From a personal point of view, it was the first real interaction with a non-binary person that I had in my working life or pretty much anywhere that I knew of,” Gleeson told The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ.

“And just working with Esco I learned a huge amount. Most of which had to do with the fluidity of this whole area in terms of, if you’re looking for definites, you’re not going to get them.”

“There’s a line in the series where Jay accuses Scott that he wasn’t going to tell him something because ‘people like you’ and he says what are people like me and Jay says, ‘people who are driven crazy by ambiguity’.”

Gleeson said it took him a while to learn people’s correct pronouns and that he found Jouley’s tolerance of him “incredibly liberating”.

“There was one particular person and ‘they’ is the pronoun you have to use, and I consistently got it wrong and Esco would say I’m fascinated that’s the way you see me, I’d called Esco a he because I thought he was he first,” Gleeson said.

“And there was no outrage and Esco understood I was making an effort to come round and take my 66-year-old head and muscle memory and kind of work around the idea that you just call somebody they.”

“So, I found that tolerance by Esco, of me, incredibly liberating and we had a great time. The whole thing was an eye opener for me.”

Gleeson said people must be prepared to listen and learn something new, he said: “You learn something by crossing the road much more so than shouting at it from across the road.

“The more I thought about it, the more I think like the first thing you’ve to go into tackling this issue is generosity of spirit, you just must be prepared to listen and to learn that not everything you think is true,” he said.

“The second thing then is just to be kind, you’ve got to be kind and it means both ways. The people who are ‘Jesus we’ve done this on social media for the last 10 years where were you?’.”

“Frankly, I don’t do social media it seems to me a nest of judgement and negativity for the most part and then obviously all the benefits I have to give up I’m sorry about that. I don’t do social media so I’m not aware of all of the current rows that are going on, I am new to it.”

“You don’t want to have a big row with somebody about it you just need somebody to kind of say there’s little adjustments that are needed here.”