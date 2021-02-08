‘It was absolutely terrifying’ – mother reveals torment stalker put her through

A mother-of-two who was stalked by a former work colleague said she owes her life to gardai after he has caught on CCTV brandishing a crowbar outside her home after leaving a menacing letter threatening to rape her and her daughter.

Speaking on RTE’s 'Claire Byrne Live’ this evening, Una Ring from Youghal, Co Cork, spoke of the terrifying ordeal she underwent last year at the hands of former colleague James Steele.

She described how he bombarded her with unwanted text messages after she agreed to meet him for what she thought was a work-related meeting after he changed jobs last spring.

"We went into the conference room where we were meant to be setting up the stuff and there was nothing there. It was literally just a table. There was no chairs, no white boards and I was like 'I'm in trouble here'.

"So I turned around and said 'what's going on?' and next thing his arms were around me and he was trying to kiss me and I just kept moving. All I could do was move my head away because his arms were around my arms. I was just asking him to stop and I said 'I don't want this' and he kept saying 'You won't know until you try' and I kept pleading with him to stop."

After he apologised to her the following day, she told him to stop contacting her but he texted her again to say he would be calling to her home after she didn’t respond to his texts, she said.

For the next few months, she lived in constant fear and went to see her GP over her increasing anxiety, she told the programme.

"Every time the phone beeped (I thought) was it going to be him? Is he going to call to the door? That fear was instilled at that stage.”

She had a CCTV camera installed which recorded him leaving a letter on the windscreen of her car threatening to rape her and her daughter after her car tyres had been painted pink and her windows were daubed with black Xs and Os with the message “I win.”

"It was absolutely terrifying. The fact he mentioned my daughter brought it to a new new level. I was actually in a state of panic at that stage,” she said.

Gardai, meanwhile, had been staking out her home and arrested Steele the following night when he could be seen on camera approaching her home with a crowbar in his hand.

Father-of-two James Steele (52) of Reavilleen, Roscarberry, Co Cork, was jailed for five years last week for a campaign of stalking and harassment against Ms Ring. He was arrested after a special surveillance operation was set up around Ms Ring’s home and he was found to be in possession of duct tape, rope and a crowbar.

Ms Ring said she was thankful to the gardai who helped end her nightmare.

She said: “I owe them everything. They were very human about it. They were so kind. They went above and beyond and were still calling (after Steele’s conviction) to see if I was okay.”

The Australian-born salesman later told detectives the only explanation he could offer for his actions was that he had become totally obsessed with Ms Ring.

The Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard how she was so terrified, she considered getting her identification details tattooed onto her body so that if she was kidnapped and killed, it would assist gardaí. Steele pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, attempted burglary with intent to rape, possession of articles with intent to cause a crime, and two counts of criminal damage.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison with two years suspended for time served while in custody.



Irish Independent