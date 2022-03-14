‘It was a challenge’ – Galway woman and her partner walk 175km to raise money for Ukraine

A Galway woman and her partner have walked from Belfast to Dublin to raise funds for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Daryl O’Regan and her partner Ian Agnew live in Belfast and felt compelled to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine who have been forced to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere.

The pair set out on Thursday and completed the 175km walk over four days. They finished their journey at the Irish Red Cross office in Merrion Square.

“We just finished the walk yesterday, it was a challenge. We did the walk in four segments, it was a total of 108 miles or 175km and it was pretty even each day. The third day was a big day we covered 54km and yesterday was 35km, i was a long trek,” she told Independent.ie.

Ms O’Regan and Mr Agnew have raised over €10,000 so far for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

“We had set ourselves the target of raising €10,000 and we just hit that last night which was fantastic just as we were finishing around 10pm last night,” she said.

“We just had this notion, we were watching the news and seeing everything unfold and feeling kind of helpless, all these people who have been displaced from their homes and kind of thought well what can we do to help.”

“In solidarity with those forced to flee we thought right well we’ll do a walk and try and raise some money for the Irish Red Cross to support them to do what they do best in Ukraine.”

“It was in some way trying to empathise with their situation, and obviously we could never really fully understand it because we’re not actually leaving our homes, but it was just to feel some sense of empathy for our friends over in Ukraine.”

Ms O’Regan injured her knee on her travels and was forced to cycle instead from Dundalk. A local bicycle store kindly gave her the loan of a bike to complete the trip.

“Between Newry and Dundalk, I injured my knee pretty badly, it was an old injury that flared up and I felt disappointed because I knew I wouldn’t be able to walk the rest of it, but I decided I should be able to cycle with the right leg to finish it out,” she said.

“I got a bike off a lovely man named Seamus in the cycle centre in Dundalk, he just outright lent it to me, and he doesn’t even rent bikes, but I explained to him that we were on a charity walk that went a bit sideways and he said borrow the bike and drop it back.”

“So, the kindness of people when you do something for good is just really incredible.”

Ms O’Regan now works as a product manager with Intercom and was able to take days off to do the walk, she said: “I’m so grateful to work for a company that supported me to take volunteer days off to do the walk, not to mention that many of the donations came from coworkers.”

In 2017, Ms O’Regan was one of the Sunday Independent’s ‘30 under 30’ Irish entrepreneurs. The software developer founded Paybolt as a final-year project for her Dublin Institute of Technology business computing degree.

The concept for a wearable payment method first sparked the idea, it’s a cashless platform that event organisers can use to improve the experience and it provides them with analytics of who is spending what and where.

For further details, see: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walkforukraine2022