‘It took me a long time to process what white people had done to us’… Nandi Jola on living under apartheid before moving to Northern Ireland

Nandi Jola never planned to settle in Northern Ireland. In fact, before her then husband was offered a job here by a recruitment company back in 2001, she’d never even heard of the place. Now 43, she came here aged 23 and settled first in Antrim, then Maghaberry and now lives in Portadown.

Her play ‘The Journey’ opened the prestigious International Literature Festival Dublin in October 2020, and next year she will release her debut poetry collection, ‘Home is Neither Here Nor There’ and will become Co Armagh’s first Poet in Residence.

“In 2001, when my ex-husband was recruited by an agency to come and work here, I didn’t even know where Northern Ireland was,” she recalls.

“Before we left South Africa, I remember trying to sort out my phone contract and telling the phone company that I was moving to Northern Ireland.

“It turned out that the guy I was talking to on the phone was from Belfast and he asked me if I was mad and if I had a bullet-proof vest,” she laughs.

“I couldn’t believe how cold it was and how much it rained, but I found the people incredibly friendly.”

Most recently, Nandi was commissioned by the Arts Council to represent Northern Ireland at the 11th TRANSPOESIE poetry festival in Brussels, where her poem Entomology has been translated into French and Dutch and is currently on display in public spaces and parks around the Belgian capital.

As well as her numerous projects and commissions, Nandi is also studying for a Masters degree in poetry at Queen’s University, Belfast.

“I obtained a degree in Human Resources when I was living in South Africa and actually started a Masters in Management at Queen’s 18 years ago,” she says. “But I became pregnant and had to drop out after two months. I was disappointed at the time, but now I’m studying what I really want to study.”

Raised in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) in South Africa, Nandi was one of three children (she has two brothers). Her mum was a schoolteacher and her dad a bus driver.

“I grew up during apartheid, but because my grandparents from my mother’s side were wealthy, I didn’t experience poverty,” says Nandi.

“My mother always had a car and we lived in a really big house, which was like the centre of the community.

“It was a place where people gathered and there was storytelling and books — my grandparents were great storytellers and entertainers.

“They would often slaughter a cow in order to have a big feast for the locals.

“My grandfather was very generous and towards the end of his life, he gave most of his land to the people that worked for him. He left a legacy so that people could have their own homes.

“The house is still standing and when I go home for a visit, people still speak highly of my grandfather and how he’s helped the community and how people are still in the same houses because of him.”

Despite her grandparents’ relatively comfortable financial position, Nandi and her family were nevertheless witnesses to many apartheid horrors.

“I’m writing my memoir at the moment and there’s a chapter where I describe things, things such as recognising the smell of burning flesh.

“There were people in the community that would be identified as ‘touts’ and they would be burnt alive. I knew the different smells and to use milk instead of water to wash with if you were caught by tear gas.

“I lived amongst a community that was very aware and the conversations around me were such that I knew about killings called the ‘necklace’ where they would put a tyre around your neck and burn you alive.

“Port Elizabeth was divided into a ‘white’ side and a ‘black’ side.

“There was a thing called the Dom Pass Law that required every black person to carry a pass book, known as the Dompas at all times.

“It stipulated where you could work and where you were allowed to travel.

“And there was a curfew. A siren would go off and black people weren’t allowed out after 9pm.

“My father was the only one in our family who knew what the ‘white’ side looked like because he was a school bus driver for white children.

“My mum never went to the ‘white’ side as she only taught black children.

“Even when we went to the beach there was a whites only side and a blacks only side. You couldn’t sit on the whites only benches or go to the whites only bathrooms.”

In 1990, after the release of Nelson Mandela it was the beginning of the end for the apartheid regime, but Nandi recalls that attitudes took a long time to change.

“The signs came down and we could go anywhere, but some of the encounters with white people were very aggressive and very violent,” she says.

“My mum moved me to a multi-racial school and we were discriminated against and asked why we had come and why we were using ‘their’ resources and why didn’t we stay in ‘our own’ schools.”

Despite witnessing and experiencing such blatant discrimination Nandi insists that it didn’t affect her confidence or desire to get on in the world.

“My grandmother was a truly amazing woman and my grandfather was an entrepreneur and because we weren’t in poverty, I didn’t feel any disadvantage growing up.

“Yes, I couldn’t go to certain places, but we were well-off, everyone had a car, we had a TV, a nice house… we even had a China cabinet.

“But I knew it wasn’t that way for most black people and it took me a long time to process what white people had done to us.

“Initially I hated white people and I knew from an early age that apartheid was a terrible injustice and that I would have to fight for my rights. I grew up with a feeling of resilience and belief that one day, we will be able to vote and that the country would come back to us.

“Later I learned that there were many good white people who had opposed the regime and fought it and told the world what was happening to black people in South Africa.

“And when I came to Northern Ireland and saw things such as a mural of Mandela on the Falls Road and learned of places such as the Mandela Hall at Queen’s and the Free Mandela songs and campaigns, I really became aware of just how multi-racial the campaign to end apartheid had been.

“This was all news to me because, of course, none of that was shown on South African TV or on the news.

“In 2013, I had a photographic exhibition in the Long Gallery at Stormont and Linda Walker, who was a member of the Women’s Coalition, brought me some of the things that she had collected over the years from the Free Nelson Mandela campaign, such as badges, T-shirts, placards.

“I cried. It hit me hard that it was a white person and white people who had done all of this.

“My old way of thinking really changed.

“It was not just black people, but it was white people too who had brought about the end of apartheid.”

Although the regime was always in the background of her childhood, it was more personal events that inspired her to start writing poetry at the age of 14.

“The two things that really shaped me were both my grandparents had died by the time I was 10. And then my mum and dad divorced when I was around the same age.

“I just thought to myself, ‘what is this world all about?’ I didn’t know what my purpose was. As a young, child I had always been with my grandmother when my mum was at work.

“My neighbour was a librarian and she used to bring me lots and lots of books to read — I was always reading — and one day she gave me a dictionary as a gift.

“Words used to just come into my head — I think it was a gift — and I started looking them up and putting them together into sentences and paragraphs. That’s how I started.”

As well as her own writing, Nandi works as a creative writing facilitator and is currently facilitating a course called Afrofuturism at Ulster University and thanks to funding from the Arts Council, she is also a cultural ambassador and visits schools and runs workshops on cultural awareness.

In 2022, she will be the first Poet in Residence at Portadown’s Millennium Court Arts Centre.

Part of her remit, which is also funded by the Arts Council, will be to encourage people from ethnic minorities to come and use and enjoy the centre. She will also run a series of creative writing workshops which will result in a published book and exhibition.

Her debut book of poetry, ‘Home is Neither Here Nor There’, also comes out next year.

“I’m very excited,” she says. “I always describe my writing as ‘somewhere between Belfast and Africa’ because I’ve learned so much about where I came from through living here.

“It’s a kind of like an introduction to my story through poetry.

“The title comes from something my daughter, Anesu, who is now 18, said when she was a toddler.

“We were going back to South Africa for a holiday and I said to her, ‘We’re going home’, and she said, ‘But we’ve just come from home’. And I realised that she must be thinking that we are just going back to our house in the car.

“It’s that notion that home is neither here nor there.

“I’ve now been living in Northern Ireland longer than I lived in South Africa. It’s the memory of home there and home here.”

Also in the pipeline from Nandi is a new commission from Poetry Jukebox, an international project that allows people in cities all over the world, select and listen to readings of poetry from all over the world, called ‘Black Irish’ that will feature in the James Joyce programme of the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris.

And on November 4, she’ll be giving a TEDx Talk at Stormont.

“It’s in the Long Gallery where I did the exhibition all those years ago, so it’s kind of coming back full circle,” she laughs.