‘It took me a long time to process what white people had done to us’… Nandi Jola on living under apartheid before moving to Northern Ireland

Nandi Jola is a poet, storyteller and playwright. Recently she represented Northern Ireland at the TRANSPOESIE festival in Brussels. She talks about growing up under apartheid and what she has learned from living here

Wordsmith: Poet, storyteller and playwright Nandi Jola Expand

Audrey Watson

Nandi Jola never planned to settle in Northern Ireland. In fact, before her then husband was offered a job here by a recruitment company back in 2001, she’d never even heard of the place. Now 43, she came here aged 23 and settled first in Antrim, then Maghaberry and now lives in Portadown.

Her play ‘The Journey’ opened the prestigious International Literature Festival Dublin in October 2020, and next year she will release her debut poetry collection, ‘Home is Neither Here Nor There’ and will become Co Armagh’s first Poet in Residence.

“In 2001, when my ex-husband was recruited by an agency to come and work here, I didn’t even know where Northern Ireland was,” she recalls.

